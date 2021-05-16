College baseball: UVA wins again in bottom of ninth

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Christian Hlinka’s double scored Jake Gelof with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Virginia edged past Wake Forest 5-4 for an ACC victory Sunday.

The walk-off win was the second in a row for the Cavaliers (25-21, 16-17). UVA has won eight of 10 and earned its first series sweep of the year.

Nic Kent drove in two runs, and starter Nate Savino gave up two runs in six innings while striking out six for the Cavaliers, who will finish up their regular season with a three-game series at Boston College this weekend.

Duke 2, Virginia Tech 1: Erikson Nichols’ second hit of the game drove in the game winner in the bottom of the ninth as the Blue Devils (24-10, 13-17 ACC) edged the Hokies in Durham, N.C.

Virginia Tech (27-20, 16-17) led 1-0 entering the ninth before Duke rallied for the win behind RBI singles from Graham Pauley and Nichols. Chris Gerard (2-2) entered the ninth seeking a shutout but instead took a hard-luck loss. He struck out 10 in eight-plus innings.

George Washington 3, Richmond 1: Derek Ripp had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh as the Colonials (25-14, 14-6 Atlantic 10) beat the visting Spiders.