College basketball roundup: Curfman, VMI top Central Arkansas
NEW ORLEANS — Kamdyn Curfman scored 22 points with a career-high six 3-pointers as VMI got past Central Arkansas 73-67 on Thursday in the UNO Classic.

Sean Conway added 10 points and eight rebounds for VMI (3-3). Jake Stephens had 8 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Curfman hit six of 12 3-point attempts. He’s 19 for 41 from long range in his past four games.

Camren Hunter had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (1-5), which shot 40% (26 for 65). The Keydets entered the game holding opponents to 34.2% shooting, the 10th-best mark in Division I.

In Wednesday’s opening game of the UNO Classic, the Keydets fell to Presbyterian 59-54.

Rayshon Harrison led the Blue Hose (3-2) with 22 points. Curfman and Stephens scored 17 points apiece for the Keydets.

Radford 67, William & Mary 54: Rashun Williams and Shaquan Jules led the Highlanders with 13 points each in a home win over the Tribe on Wednesday night.

Radford (2-4) ended its four-game losing streak.

Langdon Hatton scored 17 points for the Tribe (0-6), and Quinn Blair added 10.

South Dakota State 80, George Mason 76: Noah Freidel scored 25 points, and Baylor Scheierman added 21 as the Jackrabbits (6-2) raced past the Patriots on Wednesday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 29 points for the Patriots (4-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josh Oduro added 20 points and seven rebounds, and Devon Cooper had 15 points and six assists.

