College basketball roundup: Harper's heave gives Rutgers upset of No. 1 Purdue

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer-beater from just inside half court as Rutgers shocked Purdue in the Boilermakers’ first-ever game as the nation’s No. 1 team, winning 70-68 on Thursday night.
Harper finished with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, a performance that concluded with the most stunning shot of the young college hoops season. Rutgers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) beat the top-ranked team for the first time in program history.
Purdue had gone ahead 68-67 on a layup by Trevion Williams with 4 seconds left. With no timeouts, Rutgers inbounded the ball to Harper, who dribbled across the half-court line and let it fly from the big “R” logo. The ball went through as time expired, and Rutgers fans stormed the court.
Williams scored 21 points off the bench for Purdue (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which was a unanimous No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25, the program’s first time atop the poll.
No. 23 Seton Hall 64, No. 7 Texas 60: Jared Rhoden scored 18 points and made the go-ahead basket as the host Pirates knocked off their second top-10 team this season.
Bryce Aiken scored 5 of his 10 points in the final minute, including a clutch 3-pointer, as Seton Hall (8-1) won its fifth straight game. The Pirates also had an impressive road win at then-No. 4 Michigan on Nov. 16.
Alexis Yetna added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Seton Hall, which held Texas (6-2) scoreless for 7:20 down the stretch and is off to its best start since opening 9-1 in 2017-18.
Tre Mitchell had season-highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds for Texas, which had won five in a row. Foul-plagued Timmy Allen added 17 points and 12 rebounds.
State men
Hampton 54, William & Mary 54: Najee Garvin scored 20 points as the Pirates held on to beat the Tribe in Williamsburg.
Dajour Dickens added 11 points and Russell Dean 10 for Hampton (4-6), which scored its last basket on a layup by Garvin to take a 54-50 lead with 2:15 to play.
Ben Wight scored 12 points and Yuri Covington 11 for W&M (1-10), which dropped its fourth consecutive game.
St. Augustine’s 68, Virginia State 59: Dhashon Dyson scored 28 points as the Falcons (2-7) earned a road win over the Trojans. Jonathan Norfleet and Francis Fitzgerald scored 13 points apiece for Virginia State (3-4).
Women
Villanova 76, James Madison 67: The Dukes couldn’t control Maddy Siegrist, who went off for 36 points and 17 rebounds as the Wildcats (4-5) won in Harrisonburg.
Kiki Jefferson scored 15 points, Jamia Hazell 15 and Claire Neff 13 for the Dukes (3-6), who trailed 42-33 at halftime. Jaylin Carodine pulled down 15 rebounds.
Virginia State 69, St. Augustine’s 56: Kaaliya Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Trojans (3-4) claimed a home victory over the Falcons (3-3). Natalia Leaks added 13 points, J’Aunna Robinson 12 and Sommer Blakemore 10 for VSU.