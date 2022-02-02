College basketball roundup: Longwood wins ninth straight, stays unbeaten in Big South

FARMVILLE — DeShaun Wade scored 17 points as Longwood rode a dominant first half Wednesday night to beat UNC Asheville 56-48 for its ninth consecutive victory.

Zac Watson added 12 points for the Lancers (16-5, 8-0 Big South), who led 34-15 after the first 20 minutes.

Coty Jude led the Bulldogs (12-10, 4-5) with 14 points.

ACC

Notre Dame 68, Miami 64: Paul Atkinson Jr. scored a season-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, and Prentiss Hubb scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as the Fighting Irish beat the host Hurricanes.

Notre Dame (15-7, 8-3) had two 10-0 runs in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to take control. The Fighting Irish made 10 of their first 16 shots after halftime, including 4 of 5 from distance.

Isaiah Wong led Miami (16-6, 8-3) with 18 points.

Wake Forest 91, Pittsburgh 75: Jake LaRavia scored 9 of his 18 points in a little more than the first five minutes as the Demon Deacons cruised past the visiting Panthers.