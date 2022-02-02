College basketball roundup: Longwood wins ninth straight, stays unbeaten in Big South

FARMVILLE — DeShaun Wade scored 17 points as Longwood rode a dominant first half Wednesday night to beat UNC Asheville 56-48 for its ninth consecutive victory.
Zac Watson added 12 points for the Lancers (16-5, 8-0 Big South), who led 34-15 after the first 20 minutes.
Coty Jude led the Bulldogs (12-10, 4-5) with 14 points.
ACC
Notre Dame 68, Miami 64: Paul Atkinson Jr. scored a season-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, and Prentiss Hubb scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as the Fighting Irish beat the host Hurricanes.
Notre Dame (15-7, 8-3) had two 10-0 runs in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to take control. The Fighting Irish made 10 of their first 16 shots after halftime, including 4 of 5 from distance.
Isaiah Wong led Miami (16-6, 8-3) with 18 points.
Wake Forest 91, Pittsburgh 75: Jake LaRavia scored 9 of his 18 points in a little more than the first five minutes as the Demon Deacons cruised past the visiting Panthers.
The Demon Deacons (18-5, 8-4), who have won seven of nine, built a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Demon Deacons extended their margin to 19-6 with LaRavia scoring 9 on three 3-pointers.
Femi Odukale scored 23 points for Pitt (8-14, 3-8).
Clemson 75, Florida State 69: PJ Hall scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Tigers held off the visiting Seminoles. Clemson (12-9, 4-6) won despite going the final 4:59 of the game without a basket. Caleb Mills led FSU (13-8, 6-5 with 16 points.
Top 25
No. 4 Purdue 88, Minnesota 73: Jaden Ivey scored 21 points, and Zach Edey added 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Boilermakers handled the host Gophers.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. added a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) got double-figure scoring from four players. Payton Willis scored 24 points and Jamsion Battle added 21 for Minnesota (11-8, 2-8).
No. 5 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 69: Davion Mintz scored 21 points off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer during a pivotal 11-2 run, as the host Wildcats nearly blew a double-digit lead to beat the Commodores.
The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) twice led by 10 in the second half, but the Commodores eventually closed to 56-53 with 9:28 remaining before Kentucky make its deciding run.
Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt (11-10, 3-6) with 33 points.
No. 21 Xavier 68, Butler 66: Zach Freemantle scored 23 points as the Musketeers overcame a miserable 3-point shooting night to beat the visiting Bulldogs.
Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) matched its season low in 3-pointers, hitting just 3 of 17 attempts. Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor each scored 18 points for Butler (11-11, 4-7).
State women
Mary Washington 73, Randolph-Macon 70: Ashley Martin scored 22 points as the visiting Eagles rallied for a nonconference win in Ashland.
Tory Martin added 12 points for Mary Washington (14-5), which outscored R-MC (11-5) 32-19 in the fourth quarter.
Catherine Kagey scored 20 points and Becca Anthony 19 for the Yellow Jackets.