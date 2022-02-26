College basketball roundup: Top-ranked Randolph-Macon cruises into ODAC tournament final

SALEM — The secret success in college basketball come tournament time is really no surprise. If your best players are performing, then your chances to advance become much better.

Top-seeded Randolph-Macon proved that point in their 75-58 victory over Roanoke in Saturday’s ODAC tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Buzz Anthony, the league’s player of the year, scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and added seven assists, while ODAC defensive player of the year Miles Mallory added 13 points and reminded the crowd of his credentials by blocking the first shot taken by the Maroons.

R-MC will face Virginia Wesleyan, a 77-74 winner over Guilford, in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game.

The Yellow Jackets, the nation’s top-ranked team according to D3hoops.com, were in control from the start, knocking off the fifth-seeded Maroons 75-58 at Salem Civic Center.

“Our top players have been consistent all year, so we have great trust in them,” Randolph-Macon coach Josh Merkel said. “And good pieces around them allow them to play with confidence and to get space. These guys put in the work, so we have the ultimate trust in each other and that makes my job as coach easy.”

Randolph-Macon, the No. 1 team in the country in Division III, had Roanoke on the ropes right away, forcing two turnovers and getting the Mallory rejection on the Maroons’ first three possessions. That sparked a 15-4 to open the game and put Roanoke in scramble mode for the rest of the afternoon.

Joining Anthony and Mallory as double-figure scorers were reserves Ian Robertson with 13 points and Will Coble with 12. The Yellow Jackets shot 49.2% from the field (30 for 61) overall and were a scorching 13 of 29 from 3-point range.

“It’s awesome to be here on championship Sunday,” Merkel said. “I want to again see us work together as teammates to solve problems on the floor. Winning a championship is not something any of our players take for granted. ... To be playing in that game, it takes a lot during the year to get to that game.”

Liberty 100, Kennesaw State 93, OT: Darius McGhee celebrated his senior day with a Liberty Arena-record 47 points, 1 shy of his career high, as the Flames closed their regular season by beating the Owls in overtime.

McGhee shot 14 of 28 and made 16 of 18 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds. Kyle Rode added 20 points for Liberty (21-10, 12-4 Atlantic Sun).

Chris Youngblood scored 17 points for the Owls (12-17, 7-9).

Longwood 60, Campbell 55: DeShaun Wade hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points as the Lancers wrapped up their best regular season in school history by beating the host Camels.

Justin Hill added 16 points and nine rebounds for Longwood (23-6, 15-1 Big South), which won its fifth straight game and will enter next week’s conference tournament as the top seed.

Messiah Thompson had 16 points for Campbell (15-12, 8-8).

Towson 95, James Madison 59: Nicolas Timberlake hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points as the Tigers (23-7, 14-3 CAA) routed the host Dukes. Terrence Edwards scored 29 points for JMU (15-14, 6-12).

Hofstra 82, William & Mary 67: Omar Silverio scored 20 points and Jalen ray 18 as the Pride (20-10, 12-5) won at home in a regular-season finale. Ben Wight had 19 points for the Tribe (5-26, 4-14), who have lost nine in a row.

ACC

No. 7 Duke 97, Syracuse 72: Mark Williams scored a season-high 28 points, Paolo Banchero had 21, and AJ Griffin added 20 as the Blue Devils (25-4, 15-3) raced to an early lead and cruised past the host Orange.

It was the final regular-season meeting between the two winningest coaches in Division I history — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,195), who’s retiring after the season, and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (997). It was Krzyzewski’s 200th road win in the ACC, extending his record.

Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) with 23 points.

North Carolina 84, N.C. State 74: Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ road victory.

Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for North Carolina (21-8, 13-5). Brady Manek, Caleb Love and Puff Johnson scored 16 points each.

Terquavion Smith scored 20 points to lead N.C. State (11-18, 4-14), which has lost eight of nine.

Wake Forest 99, Louisville 77: Jake LaRavia scored 23 points and Dallas Walton scored 22 as all five Demon Deacons starters scored in double figures in a home rout of the Cardinals.

Daivien Williamson scored 15 points, Isaiah Mucius 12 and Alondes Williams 11 for Wake Forest (22-8, 12-7 ACC).

Sydney Curry led Louisville (12-16, 6-12) with 28 points.

Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 56: Dane Goodwin scored 17 points and Blake Wesley 15 as the Fighting Irish pounded the visiting Yellow Jackets. The Fighting Irish clinched at least a top-four seed — and an automatic berth into the quarterfinals — in next month’s conference tournament.

Prentiss Hubb had 13 points and six assists for Notre Dame (21-8, 14-4). Jordan Usher led Georgia Tech (11-18, 4-14) with 16 points.

Top 25

No. 17 Tennessee 67, No. 3 Auburn 62: Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half as the host Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) beat the Tigers. Auburn (25-4, 13-3) was led by Jabari Smith with 27 points.

Michigan State 68, No. 4 Purdue 65: Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left as the Spartans upended the visiting Boilermakers for a Big Ten win.

The slumping Spartans (19-9, 10-7) had lost three straight and five of six. The dramatic victory over the Boilermakers was the 662nd in Big Ten play for MSU coach Tom Izzo, tying Bobby Knight’s record total with Indiana from 1972 to 2000.

Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points for Purdue (24-5, 13-5).

No. 18 Arkansas 75, No. 6 Kentucky 73: JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists as the host Razorbacks edged the Wildcats.

Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas (23-6, 12-4), which has won 13 of 14. Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for Kentucky (23-6, 12-4).