College basketball roundup: Virginia State advances to quarterfinals of CIAA tournament

BALTIMORE — Antwan Miles scored 18 points as Virginia State defeated Claflin 71-58 in the first round of the CIAA tournament on Tuesday night.

Francis Fitzgerald added 16 points for the eighth-seeded Trojans (8-15), who outscored the Panthers 43-28 in the second half and advanced to play top-seeded Fayetteville State in the quarterfinals at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Ter Hunter-Whitfield pulled down 12 rebounds for VSU, which held a 38-31 advantage on the boards and shot 55.2% (16 for 29) in the second half.

Second-seeded Virginia Union will open tournament play Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s Elizabeth City State-Bowie State matchup.

Top 25

No. 17 Tennessee 80, Missouri 61: Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead the visiting Volunteers past the Tigers.

Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that average with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 SEC). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler was far too quick for the Tigers’ big, bulky backcourt players. He made 9 of 12 shots and didn’t commit a turnover.

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-18, 4-11) with 16 points.

No. 18 Arkansas 82, Florida 74: JD Notae scored 22 points, including a huge 3-pointer with a little more than minute remaining, as the Razorbacks recorded their first win in Gainesville since 1995.

The Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) won for the 12th time in 13 games.

Notae chipped in six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Davis added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Williams finished with 15 points and 10 boards — his 14th double-double of the season and fifth straight — despite spending much of the second half in foul trouble.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with a career-high 29 points.

No. 25 Iowa 86, Michigan State 60: Keegan Murray scored 28 points as the host Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) beat the Spartans.

Murray, who entered fourth nationally in scoring at 23.4 points per game, was 10 of 15 from the field. It was his 19th game of 20 or more points this season.

Malik Hall scored 17 points for the Spartans (18-9, 9-7), who have dropped five of six.