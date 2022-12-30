College Football Playoff box

College Football Playoff SEMIFINALS

NO. 2 MICHIGAN VS. NO. 3 TCU

Saturday: 4 p.m. Where: Glendale, Ariz. Line: Michigan by 7§

TV: ESPN Records: Michigan (13-0), TCU (12-1)

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan’s running game against TCU’s 3-3-5 base defense: The Wolverines’ offensive line, anchored by Outland Trophy winner and former UVa player Olu Oluwatimi, is the engine of an explosive running game. The Wolverines are huge and use multiple tight ends to further their bulk. The Horned Frogs’ defense has some size up front, but is built for speed. TCU ranks 65th in the country in run defense at 4.10 yards per carry allowed. Michigan averages 5.64 yards per carry, third best in the nation.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: QB Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up threw 30 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. He also ran for six scores and twice rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. Duggan is the director of an offense that leads the nation with 19 plays of 50 yards or more.

Michigan: RB Donovan Edwards. The second-year tailback was the No. 2 ballcarrier behind All-American Blake Corum for most of the season. Corum went down with a knee injury in Game 11 and Edwards has embraced the chance to become a workhorse. He has run for 401 yards in the last two games against Ohio State and Purdue.

NO. 1 georgia VS. NO. 4 ohio state

Saturday: 8 p.m. Where: Atlanta Line: Georgia by 6

TV: ESPN Records: Georgia (13-0), Ohio State (11-1)

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia’s pass defense against Ohio State receivers: The Bulldogs gave up 502 yards passing against LSU in the SEC title game. It will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can tighten up against a talented receiving corps that has a Heisman Trophy finalist, C.J. Stroud, delivering the throws.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: RB Miyan Williams has an ankle injury he sustained last month against Indiana. Williams sat out one game and had only eight carries for 34 yards in a loss to Michigan. He’ll be going against a Georgia defense that has allowed just 77 rushing yards per game, best in the nation.