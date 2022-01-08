College Football Playoff capsule

Simple. The national championship. For Alabama, it would make the Crimson TIde the first team in the CFP era to earn back-to-back titles. The Crimson Tide last won consecutive titles in 2011-12. Under coach Nick Saban, Alabama has won six national championships in 14 years. Georgia, meanwhile, is trying to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Tide, win the school’s first title in 41 years and swing the SEC’s balance of power east.

Georgia’s pass defense vs. Alabama QB Bryce Young: When these teams met in last month’s SEC title game, Young carved up a seemingly invincible defense for 421 yards and three touchdowns despite losing star receiver John Metchie III for the second half. Metchie (knee) remains out. Young was not sacked and the Crimson Tide finished with no turnovers against the Bulldogs. Georgia needs to corral the Heisman Trophy winner and still be stout enough to slow down an offense that ran for more than 300 yards in a semifinal victory against No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.