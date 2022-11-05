College football roundup: Randolph-Macon routs Ferrum, wins ODAC title

ASHLAND — Andrew Ihle rushed for 104 yards and four touchdowns as Randolph-Macon crushed Ferrum 52-10 on Saturday to wrap up the ODAC championship and earn the league’s automatic berth to the Division III playoffs.

Drew Campanale was 10 for 10 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns to David Wallis as the Yellow Jackets (9-0, 6-0) rolled up a season-high 563 yards. Campanale is completing 80.3 percent of his passes this season, the top mark in the nation. Wallis finished with six catches for 155 yards.

R-MC, which will wrap up the regular season next Saturday at Hampden-Sydney, won its 13th league title, is 9-0 for the second time in school history and has won 15 consecutive games, four shy of the program record.

Ryan Downer had five catches for 92 yards and a TD for the Panthers (1-8, 1-5).

William & Mary 20, Hampton 14: Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards on 10 carries, and his 49-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped send the visiting Tribe past the Pirates in a CAA game in Hampton.

Imoh took the handoff from quarterback Darius Wilson, broke a tackle at the line, shed two tacklers in the secondary and went untouched from there to give the Tribe (8-1, 5-1), ranked eighth in FCS, a 17-14 late in the third. W&M has won eight regular-season games for the first time since 2015.

Just three plays prior, Darran Butts scored on a 29-yard run for the Pirates (4-5, 1-5).

Donavyn Lester had a 44-yard run on William & Mary’s drive following its touchdown to set up Ethan Chang’s 35-yard field goal for the game’s final score.

Bronson Yoder led William & Mary with 115 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored a touchdown. The Tribe piled up 423 total yards, 189 in the final 15:58. W&M rushed for 309 yards, the third consecutive week it has eclipsed 300 on the ground.

Butts led the Pirates with 79 yards on 15 carries.

Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0: Freshman Rece Verhoff convered 4 of 5 field goal attempts as the visiting Thundering Herd blanked the Monarchs.

Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30 in the third and 23 in the fourth. Marshall (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) outgained Old Dominion 387-209.

Hayden Wolff threw for 198 yards for ODU (3-6, 2-3).

Samford 34, VMI 15: Chandler Smith caught two touchdown passes in the second half as the host Bulldogs outscored the Keydets 27-3 after the break in a Southern Conference game in Birmingham, Ala.

Smith finished with 10 catches for 134 yards for Samford (8-1, 6-0), ranked 10th in FCS. Michael Hiers passed for 322 yards and four scores.

For VMI (1-8, 0-6), Jerry Rice tied his single-game school record (shared with Craig Jones) with five field goals. He connected from 34, 36, 39, 36 and 38 yards. Former Monacan standout Korey Bridy rushed for 113 yards on 33 carries.

Shenandoah 23, Hampden-Sydney 7: Rashadeen Byrd Jr. carried 23 times for 103 yards and a score as the Hornets handled the Tigers in Winchester. Steven Hugney also passed and rushed for a touchdown for Shenandoah (7-2, 4-2 ODAC). Andrew Puccinelli connected on a 5-yard TD pass with Jamahdia Whitby for H-SC (5-4, 4-2).

ACC

Pittsburgh 17, No. 22 Syracuse 9: Rodney Hammond ran for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown while filling in for injured Israel Abanikanda, the ACC’s leading rusher, as the host Panthers shut down the Orange.

The Panthers (5-4, 2-3) relied heavily on Hammond and a defense that kept Orange freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson in check in his first career start. Pitt sacked Del Rio-Wilson six times and limited the Orange (6-3, 3-2) to 145 yards.

The loss by Syracuse clinched the Atlantic Division title for Clemson, which played at Notre Dame later Saturday. The Tigers’ likely opponent in the ACC championship game is North Carolina, which leads the Coastal by two games with three ACC games left.

Top 25

No. 2 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7: Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns as visiting Ohio State (9-1, 6-0) outlasted Northwestern in the rain and wind.

The Buckeyes didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15. Williams gave Ohio State the lead with a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He made it 21-7 when he scored from the 2 with about 4½ minutes left.

Stroud, the Big Ten leader in yards passing, set a career low with 76. He completed just 10 of 26 passes.

Evan Hull ran for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats (1-8, 1-5).

No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24: Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown, and Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter as host TCU beat Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) to reach 9-0 for the first time since 2010. Davis caught one of Max Duggan’s two fourth-quarter TD passes for the Horned Frogs (6-0 Big 12). Miller surpassed 100 yards rushing for the sixth time in seven games, finishing with a season-high 158 yards on 21 carries. Duggan was 12 of 23 for 195 yards without an interception, giving him 24 TDs and two picks.

No. 8 Oregon 49, Colorado 10: Bo Nix completed 20 of 24 passes for 274 yards and two TDs and caught a touchdown pass to key a rout by Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) at Colorado (1-8, 1-5). Oregon dialed up the gadget plays, including an offensive lineman catching a touchdown pass and a linebacker scoring from short, becoming the first FBS team to have a receiving TD from an offensive lineman, a receiving score from a quarterback, and a rushing TD by a defensive player in the same game since at least 1996.

Michigan State 23, N0. 14 Illinois 15: Payton Thorne passed for 182 yards and two TDs as Michigan State kept alive its bowl hopes. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten), who were without eight suspended players, stopped the Illini five times on fourth down. Illinois (7-2, 4-2) turned the ball over on downs three times in the red zone and went a combined 7 of 23 on third- and fourth-down attempts.

No. 16 Penn State 45, Indiana 14: Kaytron Allen ran for 86 yards and scored a season-high three times as visiting Penn State (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) routed Indiana (3-6, 1-5). Allen scored on runs of 11 and 6 yards on back-to-back, second-quarter possessions. Allen’s 6-yard TD run in the third quarter sealed the victory.

Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16: Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and added 110 receiving yards as host Kansas (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) upended Oklahoma State to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks had 351 yards rushing. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3) played without quarterback Spencer Sanders. Freshman Garrett Rangel threw interceptions on the Cowboys’ first two drives and went 27 of 40 for 304 yards and two touchdowns.