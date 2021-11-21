Colonial Williamsburg honors retired Justice Anthony Kennedy

WILLIAMSBURG — Anthony Kennedy, the retired U.S. Supreme Court justice who spent more than a decade as the high court’s most frequent tie-breaker, received The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s highest award at a dinner on Friday.

The only other person to receive the honor was former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1955.

“The Williamsburg Award is really focused on the recognition that (Kennedy) has shaped our nation — just as Winston Churchill shaped his nation as well as ours, and frankly, the world in World War II,” Carly Fiorina, Colonial Williamsburg board of trustees chair, said.

Fiorina, a former Republican candidate for U.S. president, worked with Kennedy on the foundation’s board before he retired from it this month.

Kennedy was appointed to the Supreme Court by Republican President Ronald Reagan and retired at 81 in 2018. He was often a voice of moderation, providing the key vote on such closely divided issues as affirmative action, guns and voting rights in addition to same-sex marriage and the right to abortion.