LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:

Marpac LLC DBA Yogasleep leased 2,000 square feet at 23-27 N. 17th St. in Richmond.

Jill Opalesky leased 788 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.

David Epstein leased 505 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.

Signature Commercial Solutions, LLC leased 1,765 square feet at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.

Carytown Sound, LLC leased 3,072 square feet at 3101 Ellwood Ave. in Richmond.

CBRE reports the following transactions:

Digital Intelligence Systems leased 2,236 square feet at 7100 Forest Ave. in Henrico.

Healthy Changes Counseling Associates leased 1,215 square feet at 7130 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Crossfit RVA, LLC renewed its lease of 14,650 square feet of industrial space at 2522-F Hermitage Road in Henrico.

International Petroleum Products & Additives Co Inc renewed its lease of 6,400 square feet of industrial space at Oaklake Business Center, 12730 Spectrim Lane, in Chesterfield.

InSource Software Solutions, Inc. leased 4,114 square feet of office space at The Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

Synergy Face + Body leased 3,499 square feet of retail space at The Promenade at Winterfield, 14010-14030 Winterfield Lane, in Chesterfield.

The Andrew Agency, Inc. renewed its lease of 2,763 square feet of office space at Innsbrook Centre, 4551 Cox Road, in Henrico.

MyEyeDr. leased 2,071 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.

Plus Communications, LLC renewed its lease of 1,469 square feet of office space at the Branch Building, 1015 E. Main St., in Richmond.

Comp Recovery, Inc. renewed its lease of 1,231 square feet of office space at West Shore Office Park, 100, 201, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.

DJB Hospitality LLC renewed its lease of 1,151 square feet of office space at The Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

Popshelf leased 9,200 square feet of retail space at Dimmock Square, 723 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.

MedVirginia, Inc leased 6,050 square feet of mixed-use space at The Icon, 3200 W. Broad St., in Richmond.

Allstate Bingo Supplies, Inc. leased 2,050 square feet of industrial space at 713-719 Johnston Willis Drive in Chesterfield.

Soul Rebel, LLC leased 1,700 square feet of retail space at Appomattox Flats West, 106 W. Old St., in Petersburg.

Lucks Lane Veterinary Clinic renewed its lease of 1,280 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.

Porter Realty Company, Inc. reports the following transactions:

Top Tier Solar Solutions, LLC leased 1,100 square feet of office space at 9562 Kings Charter Drive in Hanover.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following sales:

Life Lessons Family Services, LLC purchased 4,800 square feet at 6507 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield from The Leo House, LLC for $350,000. Eric Hammond represented the purchaser.

Ferber Properties, LLC purchased 8,820 square feet at 11201 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from Koshki and Bakhadj, LLC for $1,700,000. Colton Konvicka and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.

Joyner Commercial reports the following sale:

Florentine Holding Company VI, Inc. purchased 2,934 square feet of office space located at 531 Sycamore St. in Petersburg for $200,000. Todd Buttner represented the seller in this transaction.

Porter Realty Company, Inc. reports the following sale:

George C. Stathis Trustee and Louis C. Stathis sold 48.11 acres to CRK Land Holdings, LLC located at 119 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield for $560,000. Dick Porter represented the buyer.