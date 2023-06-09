LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC report the following transactions:

• First Student Inc. renewed its lease of 4,500 square feet at 603 Marx St. in Richmond.

• Seneca Resources LLC leased 3,438 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.

• HP Law PLLC dba Haney Phinyowattanachip leased 1,543 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.

• The Vectre Corp. leased 5,388 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.

• Timmons Group Inc. renewed its lease of 60,522 square feet at 1001 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following transactions:

• Collins Capital Partners leased 1,493 square feet of office space from BV DRP Boulders Owner LLC at 7400 Beaufort Spring Drive, Boulders II, in North Chesterfield.

• Goodwill leased 28,325 square feet of industrial space from DY Holdings LLC at 120 Giant Drive in Richmond.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:

• Simply Touch Massage leased 1,000 square feet of office space at 7277 Hanover Green Drive in Mechanicsville.

• Morgan White leased 1,650 square feet of retail space at 1625 Hull St. in Richmond.

• Dog House Trailer Repair leased 7,342 of land and building space at 5424 Route 1 Highway in North Chesterfield.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transaction:

• 360 Associates LLC has sold Deer Run Village, a grocery store-anchored shopping center along the Hull Street corridor at 13947 and 13941 Raised Antler Circle in Chesterfield, for $4,925,000. Catharine Spangler handled disposition efforts along with Danielle Beckstoffer.

Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following transaction:

• Inspiration House Inc. has purchased 1.482 acres at 705 N. Courthouse Road in Chesterfield from Harway Group LLC for $259,400. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.

One South Commercial reports the following transactions:

• Earley Boyce Holdings LLC purchased 9,228 square feet for $1,400,000 at 400-406 W. Grace St. in Richmond. Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.

• Bowles & Bowles Ventures LLC purchased 2,408 square feet for $2,050,000 at 508 Libbie Ave. in Richmond. Ken Campbell and Tom Rosman represented the seller.

• Mechanicsville Self Storage LLC purchased 6.712 acres for $1,500,000 along Times Dispatch Boulevard in Mechanicsville. Ken Campbell and Susan Jones represented the seller.

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following transactions:

• 1320 School LLC purchased 1.7 acres at 1320 School St. in Richmond for $3,300,000. Scott White and CBRE represented the seller, Associated Investors.

• Moradi Properties LLC purchased 1,566 square feet at 7250 W. Broad St. in Richmond for $615,000. Lebs Breeden and Scott White represented the seller, Walter C. Spain Jr. and Bruce R. Spain Family Trust.

• Ahmad Enterprises LLC purchased 2,320 square feet at 3203 Richmond Highway in Richmond for $315,000. Tony Rolando represented the seller, Daulat Properties.