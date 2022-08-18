Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:
- Celebration of VA, LLC leased 2,932 square feet at 14401 Sommerville Cout in Chesterfield.
- Gadget Pass, Inc. leased 5,000 square feet at 245 East German School Road in Chesterfield.
- Axxess Data Solutions Co., Inc. leased 1,100 square feet at 6061 Harbour Park Drive in Chesterfield.
- Virginia Trial Lawyers Association leased 10,333 square feet at 919 E. Main Street in Richmond.
- Taou Studio LLC leased 3,967 square feet at 3122 W. Cary Street in Richmond.
- Kincaid Hositality Company, LLC leased 7,459 square feet at 3120 W. Cary Street in Richmond
- BASC Property Management, LLC leased 1,687 square feet at 6714 Patterson Avenue in Richmond.
- The College of William and Mary in Virginia leased 1,241 square feet at 919 E. Main Street in Richmond.
- Commonwealth of Virginia, Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission leased 9,006 square feet at 919 E. Main Street in Richmond.
- John Davenport Engineering, Inc. leased 1,983 square feet at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Tredegar Corporation renewed its 21,615 square feet lease at 1100 Boulders Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Kleinfelder, Inc. leased 5,334 square feet at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield.
- XL Massage, LLC leased 1,020 square feet at 13549 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Comfort Systems of Virginia, Inc. leased 4,679 square feet at 671 Trampton Street in Henrico.
- Keysville Property Investment, LLC leased 5,080 square feet at 1829 E. Nine Mile Road in Henrico.
- Oasis Management Systems, Inc. leased 14,278 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Hanover.
- David Epstein leased 505 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
- Ellad Preventative Health, LLC leased 962 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- The Hardscape Center leased 2,250 square feet at 4300 Vawter Avenue in Henrico.
- Dr. Susan R. Overstreet and Dr. Douglas R. Overstreet d/b/a River City Dentistry renewed its 2,460 square foot lease at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.
- Boone Residential LLC leased 2,250 square feet at 14021 Steeplestone Drive in Chesterfield.
- EVR Research LP leased 411 Libbie Avenue in Richmond
- ConsignRVA LLC leased 2,716 square feet at 2409 Westwood Avenue in Henrico.
- Charlie Health, Inc. leased 775 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond.
- James Oliver, DDS leased 1,322 square feet at 8921 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer report the following transactions:
- Bangs Salon & Spa, LLC renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.
- Mid-Atlantic Knife Co., Inc. renewed its lease of 3,300 square feet of industrial space at Park Place of Hanover, 10403 S Leadbetter Road, in Ashland.
- T-Mobile renewed its lease of 2,720 square feet of retail space at East Parham Place, 8800 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- Tech Masters, LLC leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 525 Branchway Road in Chesterfield County, VA.
- VKGS LLC renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E German School Road, in Richmond.
- Pearle Vision renewed its lease of 2,160 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Staples Mill & Glenside, 7101 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.
- Cabrera's Italian Restaurante renewed its lease of 1,600 square feet of retail space at Robious Hall Shopping Center, 10064 Robious Road, in Chesterfield.
- Lash Out Beauty Bar leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield.
- Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:
- Optiques leased 1,500 square feet of office space located at 2821 N. Parham Road in Henrico. Todd Buttner represented the landlord.
- The Bair Foundation leased 3,170 square feet of office space located at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico. Bill Phillips represented the landlord.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:
- Old Gaskins, LLC purchased 6.72 aces at 711 Old Gaskins Road in Henrico from Gaskins Centre, LLC for $1,350,000. Ryan Fanelli and Sam Worley represented the seller.
- One Properties, LLC purchased 1,380 square feet at 302 Browns Hill Court in Chesterfield from REH Holdings, LLC for $300,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
- JSO Properties, LLC purchased 5.98 acres at Ashland Business Park, Hill Carter Parkway in Hanover from Richland Limited Partnership for $100,000. David Williams represented the seller.
- Investors Lands Holding of Richmond, LLC purchased 6 +/- aces at 9301 Patterson Avenue in Henrico from Patterson Investments for $1,900,000. Sam Worley and Ryan Fanelli represented the seller.
- Benjamin L. Miller and Megan T. Miller purchased 1,010 square feet at 1913 W. Cary Street in Richmond from B&H Commercial, LLC for $275,000. Tucker “Nash” Warren represented the purchaser.
- Emerson Ventures purchased approx. 4.997 acres located at Watkins Centre Parkway and East West Road in Chesterfield County from Watkins Land LLC for $1,424,145. Chris Jenkins, Joe Buhrman and Bill Barnett represented the seller.
- Speagle Real Estate Holdings purchased 20 +/- acres on Hill Carter Parkway and Business Lane in Hanover County. David Williams represented the seller.
******
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:
- Fred’s Towing and Transport, Inc., purchased 1.96 acres of land at 5900 Lewis Road in Sandston for $265,000. Joyner Commercial represented the seller. (Picture source: Google)
- Kelly Building Maintenance Services purchased 0.05 acres of land at 8 W. Jackson Street in Richmond for $65,000. Newton Carroll represented the buyer and the seller.