Naturally, every interview is different. Industries have different desires for the candidates they're looking for-- for example, a law firm will want candidates to have a law degree, while a graphic design business will want someone with art experience. However, many common interview questions are shared between companies, no matter the industry. These general questions are well-known and widely used to see if a candidate is a good fit. With that, here are three of the most common interview questions and how to answer them.

What Is your greatest strength?

Some job candidates may get nervous when answering this question and brag about their many accomplishments. You should avoid this wherever possible, as employees appreciate confidence, not overconfidence. Instead, you should look back on your own strengths and choose the one that fits the company's needs and the job description the most. Then, you would give a concise description of that skill, maybe even giving an example of when you demonstrated it. Like every interview question, you should try to make your answer as direct as possible.

Tell me about yourself