Naturally, every interview is different. Industries have different desires for the candidates they're looking for-- for example, a law firm will want candidates to have a law degree, while a graphic design business will want someone with art experience. However, many common interview questions are shared between companies, no matter the industry. These general questions are well-known and widely used to see if a candidate is a good fit. With that, here are three of the most common interview questions and how to answer them.
What Is your greatest strength?
Some job candidates may get nervous when answering this question and brag about their many accomplishments. You should avoid this wherever possible, as employees appreciate confidence, not overconfidence. Instead, you should look back on your own strengths and choose the one that fits the company's needs and the job description the most. Then, you would give a concise description of that skill, maybe even giving an example of when you demonstrated it. Like every interview question, you should try to make your answer as direct as possible.
Tell me about yourself
This is probably the question job candidates will struggle with the most, especially if you have difficulties with vague questions. Commonly, the temptation is to tell your life story, causing you to start a disorganized ramble.
According to Harvard Business Review, you want to match "who you are and your personal story with the company's brand and primary need, all while answering the question directly." Before the interview, you could brainstorm and write some of your experiences at past jobs or internships, some of your personal strengths, your goals, and what you admire about this specific position. Then, you can simplify this answer to keep in only the relevant information based on the research you've done. Make sure to keep this answer concise and tailor it for each specific job interview, letting employers know you're the right person for their needs.
Tell me about your last job
One of the most common mistakes when answering this question is that candidates will badmouth a company they've worked with. "I didn't like their company culture at all," for example, isn't something you should include in your answer. Instead, when talking about your last job, you need to keep it positive and talk about experiences you had there that will help you in the position you're applying for. These should translate into soft skills, such as communication skills.