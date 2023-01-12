Forests cover nearly two-thirds of our state. According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, there are 78 species of common native trees of Virginia. These species can be grouped in categories of similar organisms, which is known as classification or taxonomy. This chart identifies these species and arranges them based on their classification families.

Notes

1. This chart focuses on common native trees found in Virginia, so it is not a comprehensive list. Additional species can be found in the state.

2. When “Virginia trees” is used on this page, it is only referring to the common native trees of Virginia.

3. The most accepted common names for species are used rather than their scientific names.

Legend

Each species is listed under its corresponding genus and family group.

(Family) - 1

(Genus)

(Species)

The figures next to each family name represent the total number of species in that family. The species in bold are Virginia’s top 10 most common trees.

The full classification chart is explained on the far right side of the page.

The colored circles between families represent which classification groups they share up to division.

All Virginia trees are in the same top four categories from domain down to super-division. Because of this, they are not shown individually on the chart.

Domain: Eukaryota

Kingdom: Plant

Subkingdom: Vascular plant

Superdivision: Seed plant

The different color borders around the photos represent that family’s subclass.

Conifers

The pine and cypress families are the only two Virginia tree families that are in the conifer division. All of the other families are classified as flowering plants.

Pine - 10

Pine

Eastern white pine

Loblolly pine

Longleaf pine

Pitch pine

Pond pine

Shortleaf pine

Table mountain pine

Virginia pine

8

Spruce

Red spruce

1

Hemlock

Eastern hemlock

1

Cypress - 4

Bald cypress

Bald cypress

1

Cedar

Atlantic white cedar

1

Arborvitae

Northern white cedar

1

Juniper

Eastern red cedar

1

The pine and cypress families are in the order pinales and the class pinopsida.

Flowering plants

All Virginia trees in the flowering plants division are also in the same class called dicotyledons.

Walnut - 6

Walnut

Black walnut

Butternut

2

Hybrid hickory

Bitternut hickory

Mockernut hickory

Pignut hickory

Shagbark hickory

4

Elm - 4

Elm

American elm

Slippery elm

Winged elm

3

Hackberry

Hackberry

1

Mulberry - 1

Mulberry

Red mulberry

1

The elm and mulberry families are both in the urticales order.

The tree families with teal borders are in the subclass hamamelididae.

There are over 60,000 different tree species in the world.

Birch - 5

Birch

River birch

Sweet birch

Yellow birch

3

Hophornbeam

Eastern hophornbeam

1

Hornbeam

American hornbeam

1

Beech - 17

Beech

American beech

1

Chestnut

Allegheny chinkapin

American chestnut

2

Oak

Blackjack oak

Black oak

Chestnut oak

Laurel oak

Live oak

Northern red oak

Pin oak

Post oak

Scarlet oak

Southern red oak

Swamp chestnut oak

Water oak

White oak

Willow oak

14

The birch and beech families are both in the fagales order.

Witch hazel - 1

Sweetgum

Sweetgum

1

Plane tree - 1

Sycamore

Sycamore

1

The witch hazel and plane tree families are in the hamamelidales order.

When fully grown, a tree is at least 15 feet tall, and the trunk is at least 3 inches across. If it is smaller, it is usually called a shrub.

The navy border represents the subclass magnoliidae.

Laurel - 1

Sassafras

Sassafras

1

Custard apple - 1

Pawpaw

Pawpaw

1

Magnolia - 4

Magnolia

Cucumber tree

Fraser magnolia

Sweetbay

3

Tuliptree

Yellow poplar

1

The custard apple and magnolia families are in the magnoliales order.

The maroon border represents the rosidae subclass.

Holly - 1

Holly

American holly

1

Pea - 3

Redbud

Eastern redbud

1

Locust

(Gleditsia)

Honey locust

1

Locust

(Robinia)

Black locust

1

Rose - 2

Plum

Black cherry

1

Serviceberry

Downy serviceberry

1

Dogwood - 3

Dogwood

Flowering dogwood

1

Tupelo

Blackgum

Water tupelo

2

The flowering dogwood is the state tree of Virginia.

Horse- chestnut - 1

Buckeye

Yellow buckeye

1

Maple - 5

Maple

Boxelder

Red maple

Silver maple

Striped maple

Sugar maple

5

The horse-chestnut and maple families are in the order sapindales.

The lavender border represents the subclass dilleniidae.

Willow - 3

Willow

Black willow

1

Cottonwood

Bigtooth aspen

Eastern cottonwood

2

Linden - 1

Basswood

American basswood

1

Studies have shown that sick people who have a view of trees from their rooms get better faster.

Ebony - 1

Diospyros

Common persimmon

1

A redwood tree named Hyperion is the tallest-known living tree. It is in California and is 380 feet tall.

Heath - 1

Sourwood

Sourwood

1

The magenta border represents the asteridae subclass.

Olive - 2

Ash

Green ash

White ash

2

Total: 78

Additional native species can be found in Virginia along with nonnative species and invasive species. Some nonnative species have become naturalized in the state.

Classification

All life, whether living or extinct, is classified into groups with similar organisms and given scientific names. There are eight main taxonomic categories. In plant classification, the number of groups is expanded as necessary using the prefixes sub- and super-. With each step down, the groups become more specific.

Domain

The broadest category divides life into three domains: bacteria, archaea and eukaryota.

Kingdom

Kingdoms are traditionally divided into six categories: plants, animals, fungi, protists, eubacteria and archaebacteria.

Subkingdom

Superdivision

More groups can be added in plant classification.

Division

While the term phylum is usually used for this category in taxonomy, the term division is used in plant classification.

Class

Class divides flowering plants into two main groups: dicotyledons and monocotyledons.

Subclass

This is a further division of class.

Order

Plant orders have names that end in “ales.”

Family

Families closely resemble one another in appearance and characteristics.

Genus

A genus is a group that has fundamental traits in common but differs in other characteristics.

Species

Species are a group made up of similar individuals.

