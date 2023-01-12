Forests cover nearly two-thirds of our state. According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, there are 78 species of common native trees of Virginia. These species can be grouped in categories of similar organisms, which is known as classification or taxonomy. This chart identifies these species and arranges them based on their classification families.
Notes
1. This chart focuses on common native trees found in Virginia, so it is not a comprehensive list. Additional species can be found in the state.
2. When “Virginia trees” is used on this page, it is only referring to the common native trees of Virginia.
3. The most accepted common names for species are used rather than their scientific names.
Legend
People are also reading…
Each species is listed under its corresponding genus and family group.
(Family) - 1
(Genus)
(Species)
The figures next to each family name represent the total number of species in that family. The species in bold are Virginia’s top 10 most common trees.
The full classification chart is explained on the far right side of the page.
The colored circles between families represent which classification groups they share up to division.
All Virginia trees are in the same top four categories from domain down to super-division. Because of this, they are not shown individually on the chart.
Domain: Eukaryota
Kingdom: Plant
Subkingdom: Vascular plant
Superdivision: Seed plant
The different color borders around the photos represent that family’s subclass.
Conifers
The pine and cypress families are the only two Virginia tree families that are in the conifer division. All of the other families are classified as flowering plants.
Pine - 10
Pine
Eastern white pine
Loblolly pine
Longleaf pine
Pitch pine
Pond pine
Shortleaf pine
Table mountain pine
Virginia pine
8
Spruce
Red spruce
1
Hemlock
Eastern hemlock
1
Cypress - 4
Bald cypress
Bald cypress
1
Cedar
Atlantic white cedar
1
Arborvitae
Northern white cedar
1
Juniper
Eastern red cedar
1
The pine and cypress families are in the order pinales and the class pinopsida.
Flowering plants
All Virginia trees in the flowering plants division are also in the same class called dicotyledons.
Walnut - 6
Walnut
Black walnut
Butternut
2
Hybrid hickory
Bitternut hickory
Mockernut hickory
Pignut hickory
Shagbark hickory
4
Elm - 4
Elm
American elm
Slippery elm
Winged elm
3
Hackberry
Hackberry
1
Mulberry - 1
Mulberry
Red mulberry
1
The elm and mulberry families are both in the urticales order.
The tree families with teal borders are in the subclass hamamelididae.
There are over 60,000 different tree species in the world.
Birch - 5
Birch
River birch
Sweet birch
Yellow birch
3
Hophornbeam
Eastern hophornbeam
1
Hornbeam
American hornbeam
1
Beech - 17
Beech
American beech
1
Chestnut
Allegheny chinkapin
American chestnut
2
Oak
Blackjack oak
Black oak
Chestnut oak
Laurel oak
Live oak
Northern red oak
Pin oak
Post oak
Scarlet oak
Southern red oak
Swamp chestnut oak
Water oak
White oak
Willow oak
14
The birch and beech families are both in the fagales order.
Witch hazel - 1
Sweetgum
Sweetgum
1
Plane tree - 1
Sycamore
Sycamore
1
The witch hazel and plane tree families are in the hamamelidales order.
When fully grown, a tree is at least 15 feet tall, and the trunk is at least 3 inches across. If it is smaller, it is usually called a shrub.
The navy border represents the subclass magnoliidae.
Laurel - 1
Sassafras
Sassafras
1
Custard apple - 1
Pawpaw
Pawpaw
1
Magnolia - 4
Magnolia
Cucumber tree
Fraser magnolia
Sweetbay
3
Tuliptree
Yellow poplar
1
The custard apple and magnolia families are in the magnoliales order.
The maroon border represents the rosidae subclass.
Holly - 1
Holly
American holly
1
Pea - 3
Redbud
Eastern redbud
1
Locust
(Gleditsia)
Honey locust
1
Locust
(Robinia)
Black locust
1
Rose - 2
Plum
Black cherry
1
Serviceberry
Downy serviceberry
1
Dogwood - 3
Dogwood
Flowering dogwood
1
Tupelo
Blackgum
Water tupelo
2
The flowering dogwood is the state tree of Virginia.
Horse- chestnut - 1
Buckeye
Yellow buckeye
1
Maple - 5
Maple
Boxelder
Red maple
Silver maple
Striped maple
Sugar maple
5
The horse-chestnut and maple families are in the order sapindales.
The lavender border represents the subclass dilleniidae.
Willow - 3
Willow
Black willow
1
Cottonwood
Bigtooth aspen
Eastern cottonwood
2
Linden - 1
Basswood
American basswood
1
Studies have shown that sick people who have a view of trees from their rooms get better faster.
Ebony - 1
Diospyros
Common persimmon
1
A redwood tree named Hyperion is the tallest-known living tree. It is in California and is 380 feet tall.
Heath - 1
Sourwood
Sourwood
1
The magenta border represents the asteridae subclass.
Olive - 2
Ash
Green ash
White ash
2
Total: 78
Additional native species can be found in Virginia along with nonnative species and invasive species. Some nonnative species have become naturalized in the state.
Classification
All life, whether living or extinct, is classified into groups with similar organisms and given scientific names. There are eight main taxonomic categories. In plant classification, the number of groups is expanded as necessary using the prefixes sub- and super-. With each step down, the groups become more specific.
Domain
The broadest category divides life into three domains: bacteria, archaea and eukaryota.
Kingdom
Kingdoms are traditionally divided into six categories: plants, animals, fungi, protists, eubacteria and archaebacteria.
Subkingdom
Superdivision
More groups can be added in plant classification.
Division
While the term phylum is usually used for this category in taxonomy, the term division is used in plant classification.
Class
Class divides flowering plants into two main groups: dicotyledons and monocotyledons.
Subclass
This is a further division of class.
Order
Plant orders have names that end in “ales.”
Family
Families closely resemble one another in appearance and characteristics.
Genus
A genus is a group that has fundamental traits in common but differs in other characteristics.
Species
Species are a group made up of similar individuals.
InScience
Find out different ways to identify trees. Page C2