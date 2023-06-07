What normally is a campus bustling with activity and students turned quiet on Wednesday.

Instead of rows of school buses, there were multiple police cars parked outside of Huguenot High School. Instead of students filling the halls, administrators trickled in and out of the building.

Just hours after Huguenot High School graduate, Shawn Jackson, and his step-father, Renzo Smith were killed as well as several other people injured during a shooting following the graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening administrators gathered to offer the community support.

"It's a tragic, tragic event -- I have no words for this," Angela Jones, Richmond public schools director of culture, climate and student services, said while standing outside the high school. "We are trying to focus on healing."

Jones said partners from Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and Child Savers as well as RPS social workers, school counselors and psychologists set up support centers inside the high school to offer grief and mental health counseling.

"There'll be a range of emotions felt, you know, from anger, To grief, everything else but I think we're here for kids and families right now the community has to stand together to get through this."

Along with the support offered inside the high school, which were available between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities had locations across Richmond set up as safe spaces for community members to gather on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who needs to speak with a counselor is encouraged to call ChildSavers Immediate Response Helpline at (804) 305-2420, RBHA at (804) 819 4100, or Challenge Discovery Projects at (804) 643 0002.