Community helps Virginia businesses destroyed in explosion

Rev. Bill Howard dedicated the collection plate from his weekly "confessional" music stream on Oct. 25 to the explosion relief fund, contributing $185. On Saturday, eight bands played a benefit concert for the studio and shop at Valley Pike Farm Market, raising nearly $5,000.

Several pieces of audio equipment in Blue Sprocket were vintage, limited edition and nearly if not completely impossible to replace, such as the soundboard, of which only eight exist in the U.S. and less than 20 around the world. Despite the epic quality recording available in town, the studio was by and for locals and played centerfold in the debut of many independent bands as the first studio to record their initial EP.

Yes, Blue Sprocket was a place to record tracks and Hometown Music a destination for gear and equipment, but Ethan Morris of the band Paracosm said the teams within and community surrounding the businesses instilled them as quintessential pieces in the Harrisonburg independent music scene.

"They weren't just people who stood behind the counter. … We need to help at all cost the people who facilitate (music) and do the major recording of bands in town," said Morris. "They help facilitate all of that, so without them, will the Harrisonburg music scene continue? Sure. … But it'd be an incredible loss to go forward without them."