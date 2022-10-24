After nine years at RSN, it’s time to move on

MECHANICSVILLE — By the time you read this, I will no longer be sports editor of The Mechanicsville Local and Ashland-Hanover Local.

It is time for me to move on. This is my farewell.

I’ve been sports editor for nine years—the longest time I’ve ever spent in a job. But, as I said in my resignation letter, I’m not a fan of eternity. I’ve felt the need to do more with my life but had no plan to do so. The opportunity to do so arose as a result of my meanderings through life.

I am a child of the Cold War. Both of my parents are veterans. I volunteered to serve decades ago only to be told I was too blind. (Truth be told, by the time the pre-enlistment physical was over, I wasn’t complaining.) Still, it is important to me to live a life of some use to my community.

In a series of accidents, I first became a scuba diver, then a divemaster. I joined a volunteer rescue squad to run a dive team that, through miscommunication, the county we served thought was defunct. I first learned to drive ambulances, then decided to become an emergency medical technician—a useful thing to be for a divemaster.

After a few years as an EMT, I thought it might be useful to become a paramedic. During my training, I found that I really enjoyed the work as well as the opportunity to serve.

So that is what I am going to do now. In some ways, it’s quite a career change at 60 years of age, but I guess I’m not ready to get set in my ways.

The past nine years have, in many ways, been more than rewarding. I have met and gotten to know many wonderful people. Whether I planned it or not, I became a part of a community. I developed deep connections with many players, parents, coaches and officials. I have earned the right to call myself a photojournalist—even better, an “award-winning photojournalist” as I have in a version of my résumé.

I find it hard to pick a best memory from my time as sports editor. One of the most hilarious, however, happened about a month into my tenure—my first and only (so far) worker’s compensation claim—at a Patrick Henry vs. Atlee football game (on a Friday the 13th) when a Patriot defensive back clocked me just below the knee and well outside the sideline. I ended up with a broken leg and (later) a funny YouTube video complete with X-rays, Rob Witham’s narration of the play when it happened, and even cheesy slow motion.

The next most hilarious memory was from the spring races at Richmond Raceway when a lug nut flew out of Turn One and connected with my noggin. I retrieved the nut in question, visited the Infield Care Center for a humorous evaluation, was cleared and subsequently added the nut to my desktop shrine.

I’ve covered some great stories over the years: Patrick Henry’s six straight state boys volleyball championships; Randolph-Macon’s men’s basketball national championship; King William’s state football championship run; Hanover’s three straight state baseball championships, including an on-diamond graduation ceremony after one of them; the Hawks’ three straight girls tennis championships; and the day last June when both their softball and baseball teams won state titles.

I am proud of the series I put together with Rob Witham, Joel Klein and the late, great Nick Liberante on heat illness and the multimedia feature package centered on the visit of a Commemorative Air Force B-17 bomber to Hanover County Airport in which I discussed the sacrifices made by members of the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II.

In these days where so much focus is on personal gratification, I recommend revisiting that story and the multimedia links. I fear too many of us take our blessings for granted and feel little (or no) obligation to help make our nation and world a better place.

Over the years I have mentored a number of talented reporters who now have fulfilling careers—in journalism or otherwise. I have not always been the best mentor, but my failures have not stemmed from lack of interest in their growth.

Probably my best achievement over the past nine years has been onboarding and working with Rob, Joel and Nick. At first, they were freelancers, but they’ve all become good friends. Unfortunately, I had to write an obituary for Nick after he died in 2019. But he is still with me. I hear his voice saying, “Duuuuude!” every time I run across something that would have upset him—and I chuckle.

A lot of my sources, staff and officials over the years have become friends. If I started naming names, I would forget someone important, so instead please accept my blanket “Thanks!” for all the memories. I promise to try to stay in touch.

I would not have been here the past nine years without a lot of folks at both Richmond Suburban News (RSN) and the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Former Times-Dispatch sports editor Jack Berninger brought me aboard as a freelancer in 2000. Former prep editor Arthur Utley—who told folks I looked like Charles Manson, which was a reasonable description—made me one of his regulars.

When Arthur retired, Eric Kolenich kept me in his stable. I’ve also enjoyed the comradeship with Zach Joachim, Tim Pearrell, Wayne Epps, Vince Shaw, Chris Wilbers and current sports editor Michael Phillips.

My predecessor at RSN, Charlie Leffler, took me on as a freelancer for The Mechanicsville Local and Goochland Gazette in 2009 (ish). When he was ready to move back to Kentucky, he tapped me as his successor.

To the current team at RSN—publisher Joy Monopoli, managing editor Laura McFarland, Robby Fletcher, Christina Amano Dolan, Roslyn Ryan, Denine D’Angelo, Tom Haynie and Cynthia Adams—I bid a fond farewell (at least as a fellow staff member).

As for the rest of you, I expect I’ll be around as a freelancer. But I won’t be around as much. There are lives to save, and that’s what I plan to focus on from here on out.

Dave Lawrence can now be reached at dave@fuzzo.com.