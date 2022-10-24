Cavaliers win Battle of Mechanicsville Turnpike

MECHANICSVILLE — Once Mechanicsville caught its breath, the Mustangs could hold their own against visiting King William Friday night. Unfortunately for the hosts, the Cavaliers jumped out to a 27-0 first quarter lead and coasted to a 34-13 victory.

Quarterback Kaleb Shelton accounted for most of the King William offense, rushing 17 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns and completing 5-of-11 passes for 78 yards and another touchdown. He had a hand in three of the Cavaliers’ first four touchdowns.

It was a nice turnaround for King William, the defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champions, who had lost their previous two games.

“We came out. We jumped on them early,” said Cavalier head football coach Scott Moore. “But after they settled in and got their stuff together, it was a battle the rest of the night. We didn’t score any more in the second half.”

Moore complimented the efforts of Mechanicsville’s first-year head coach, Shane Reynolds.

“I think Coach Reynolds has got his program going in the right direction after a rocky start,” Moore said. “I’m glad to see they’ve got it all back together here.”

Moore said the win was good for his Cavaliers.

“As for us, we’re coming off of two losses, and I was glad to get this victory tonight,” he said. “That will give us a little boost going into the rest of our season — and hopefully into the playoffs.”

Both teams are in something of a rebuilding mode. The Cavaliers, while still formidable, lost quite a few seniors to graduation last year — a total that included their two biggest guns, running back Demond Claiborne (the VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year last year now at Wake Forest) and quarterback Jayveon Robinson (now at Old Dominion).

“We lost a lot of guys,” Moore said. “We lost about 15 seniors, two in particular. … When you lose Jayveon and Demond, that’s a big chunk of your offense right there. I’d say that was about three-quarters of our offense. … But we’re getting the pieces back together.”

Shelton scored the first two TDs of the game on runs of 41 and 19 yards. The Cavalier defense scored the third touchdown of the game when Joe Isaac intercepted a Ben Payne pass and returned it 29 yards for a score. Shelton then had a hand in the next TD on a 29-yard pass to Harry Robinson. All four scores came in the first quarter.

But Mechanicsville responded with a 63-yard touchdown toss from Ben Payne to Josh Morris. Nelson Morales’ point-after made it 27-7.

The Cavaliers weren’t done, however. They added one more touchdown on a 34-yard run by Robinson for the last score of the first half.

Neither team managed to score in the third quarter. The Mustangs got the only TD in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass by Payne to Morris.

Isaac and Robinson joined Shelton in leading the Cavalier highlight performances. Robinson had 10 carries for 77 yards and a TD rushing and five receptions for 78 yards and another score. Isaac finished with 13 carries for 80 yards.

Payne led the Mustang offense, completing 11-of-21 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Colby Messe had 22 carries for 115 yards and Morris had five receptions for 84 yards and two TDs.

Armstrong 36, Atlee 34: The Wildcats (4-5) jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead and withstood a furious second-half rally by the Raiders (2-7) to hold on for a dramatic road victory.

Atlee running back J.J. Lewis continued his standout season with 22 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns, plus four receptions for 54 yards and another score. Tae Gilpin hauled in five catches for 85 yards, and Scott Holmes had two catches for 33 yards. Raiders quarterback Brooks Hollins completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 172 yards, one TD and one interception. Hollins also carried five times for 28 yards and two TDs.

Hanover 41, Patrick Henry 13: Beau Sahnow carried 11 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns while completing 15 of 23 pass attempts for 162 yards, another TD and an interception to lead the Hawks (7-2) to a resounding home win over their county-rival Patriots (6-3).

Hanover running back T.J. Wingfield rumbled 19 times for 105 yards and a score, and Cole Elrod had four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. Malachi Madden caught six passes for 45 yards.

Defensively, Deante Harris led the Hawks' smothering effort with five tackles, a sack and an interception. Grady Fahed racked up three tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble. Jalen Copeland had two tackles and a pair of pass breakups, and Brady Elrod had four tackles. Will Webb, Evan Strath, Dillon Honeycutt and Jay Hoel had a sack apiece.

Times-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Dave Lawrence can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.