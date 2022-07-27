GRAL swimmers now focus on Champs

MECHANICSVILLE — The area’s Greater Richmond Aquatic League teams wrapped up their regular season last week. Plenty of fun was to be had, but there was serious business to be attended to as well: qualifying for the league’s annual Champs meet.

Hanover’s GRAL teams will be sending a host of swimmers to Champs this weekend. The meet will be held Saturday and Sunday, with 12-and-unders competing Saturday and swimmers 13-and-up competing Sunday. Action both days begins at 9 a.m.

County teams qualified 367 swimmers for Champs. Burkwood will be sending nearly half of its roster — 93 Buccaneers — qualifying for this weekend’s action, 25 more competitors than the next-largest GRAL contingent, Church Run.

“We had 220 swimmers registered this year. That is the most swimmers we have ever recorded on the team since I began coaching here,” said Burkwood head coach Karen Seeber. “We scored a grand total of 11,052 points across our six meets. If you divide that out by swimmer, then every swimmer would have contributed approximately 50 points to the team.”

Seeber said the accomplishments of her swimmers so far are all the more impressive given that — while they could practice in Burkwood’s indoor pool — they have not been able to compete in their home pool this season because of renovations to Burkwood’s lower pool deck.

“We never had our pool this season,” she said. “But the kids and their parents adjusted real well and Burkwood was kind enough to rent NOVA for us because we were trying to find places to swim and not everyone was able to always host.”

The need to adjust lasted into the season. Burkwood had hoped to be hosting events at its home pool early in the season. To keep a team of more than 200 swimmers together on pool decks each week despite the uncertainty was quite an achievement.

Another achievement is the 27 records — 24 team records, three GRAL regular season records — set by Buccaneer swimmers this season.

The next largest groups of Champs qualifiers from Hanover County are those from Ashland and Rockville/Dolphin Club, with 31 swimmers apiece. Twenty-eight Kings Charter swimmers qualified, as did 25 from Old Church and 23 apiece from AshCreek, Pebble Creek and The Federal Club. Atlee Recreation Association’s Gators had 22 swimmers qualify, with 20 from nearby Milestone and 16 each from Hanover Country Club and Mechanicsville Recreation Association, 10 from Bell Creek and six from Battlefield Green.

Burkwood wrapped up the regular season with its sixth win, a 2,080.5 2-1,459.5 rematch win over Church Run. The Buccaneers were led by quad winners Braden Amiss, William Conland, Chandler Rose, Harrison Welsh and Briggs Zyglocke; and by triple winners Faith Baird, Bret Bednarczyk, Tyler Bishop, John Cristman, Anna Cross, Avery Cross, Dylan Croxton, Megan Davis, Andrew Eisele, Noah Engler, Allison Everhart, Peter Frame, Olivia Godard, Harrison Hammer, Bradley Reynold and Lilly Ziglocke.

Kings Charter knocked off AshCreek 1,150-983. Quad winners William Cope, Henry Crain, Madison Goodman, Kaden Kinner, Karys Kinner, Sophia Tricoli and Hutton Wells led the Tidal Waves. Kings Charter also had triple winners Jordan Adams, Maggie Caten, Tyler Caten, Megan Lane, Tommy Lane, Chloe Lutton, Hudson Lutton, Kaleb Robinson and Autumn Walls.

Four quad winners led the Crocodiles: Eva Couch, Zoey Regensburg, Brock Rempe, Ben Schumacher. AshCreek also had a number of triple winners: Blaze Bittner, Jake Collawn, Cere Duplissey, Will Guest, Braiden Owen and Landon Viar.

Fellow Division 2 team Ashland fell to Wyndham in a squeaker 1,277-1,252. The Barracudas were led by a trio of quad winners Ashlyn Arnold, Andi Medei and Gavin Yonce and by triple winners Caden Arnold, Kathryn Balut, Briar Blankenship, Chloe Brown, Duke Flanagan, Jerrin Flinchbaugh, Kara Gantz, Andrew McCall, Eloise McCall, Tyler McDaniel, Skylar Metzinger, Brette Metzinger, Brette Nicely, Penelope Rose and Alannah Simmons.

In Division 3, The Federal Club defeated Pebble Creek 1,049.5-671.5. A trio of quad winners led the Eagles: Delaney Brown, Caroline Bruning and Charlotte Bruning. Pebble Creek also had triple winners Ainsley Agee, Brannan Agee, William Barnard III, Amanda Barnard, Taylor Oliva Brown, McKayla Carey, Ian DeRose, Charlotte Dunning, Ira Emmerling, James Knox, Brady Rhodes, Leah Sculthorpe, Sadie Smith and Cooper Waldron.

Quad winners Trey Davis III, Mason Hill, Tyler Hill, Jackson Magill, Olivia Minton, Kenzie Strohhacker, Reagan Strohhacker and Jude Volles led the Piranhas. Pebble Creek also had triple winners Keath Amidon, Wesley Hill, Zachary Lehman, Izzie Lindsey, Avery Minton, Sydney Minton, Caitlyn Robertson and Dillon Strohhacker.

Rockville/Dolphin Club slipped past Chestnut Oaks 920.5-895.5. The combined Racers/Dolphins team was led by quad winners Avery Carlson, Mia Feierabend, Janey Ferry, Jared Fraser, Brighton Hollender, Christopher Matthews, Avery Owens and Bailey Owens and by triple winners James Ferry, John Ferry, Sean Larkin, Anna Vogel and Breckin Worthington.

Atlee Recreation Association fell to Goochland YMCA 1,162-815. The Gators were led by triple winners Emma Allison, Christopher Bergreen, Reagan Brittle, Nate Hession, Grayson Milliron, Lauren Stainker, Matthew Stockbridge, Claire Sweet, Emmy Trumbore and Claire Whitlock.

In cross-county meets in Division 4, Milestone beat Bell Creek 753-538 and Hanover Country Club defeated Battlefield Green 686-515.

Milestone had a host of quad and triple winners. The Makos were paced by quad winners David Blanco, Hudson Brush, Kaylee Hues, Jeremy Masinick, Michael Sabo and Molly Sabo. Their triple winners were Liam Fairbanks, Brandon Harvey, Heath Kyllingstad, Tamia Marshall, Riley Spaulding, Jeffrey Sproull, Molly Sproull, Emily Stevens, Jenna Stevens and Kate Waters.

Quad winners Caitlin Stearns and triple winners Grayson Corker, Callan Cotton and Beckett Sandefur led Bell Creek.

Hanover County Club was led by a host of quad winners: Grant Cardaropoli, Samantha Cox, Hudson Droppleman, J.J. Droppleman, Aiden Gilbert, Mikaela Gilbert, Eastern Kaefer, Kaleb Kashinejad, Oliva Massimino and Zack Zedaker. It triple winners were Caroline Cox, Chance Greene, Nora Marr, William McAdoo, Ryder Robinson and Grace Working.

Old Church defeated Wembly 971-498. The Otters’ quad winners were Charley Brooks, Gracie Brooks, Baker Bugin, Graham Frye, Liz LaPrade, Kelsey Sutton and Keelyn Underdown. The Otters’ triple winners were Joelle Agee, Henry Atkinson, Alex Brehm, Katie Brehm, Liam Brehm, Rachel Durrer, Bryden Hurtubise, Kenley Jones, Nathan Kelly, Elliott Owen, Alex Piland, Gabriella Sanchez, Kendall Underdown, Ty Williams and Nate Wyatt.

Mechanicsville Recreation Association fell to Tuckahoe Village West 838-616. The Marlins had a number of triple winners: Aydan Butler-Gee, Jordyn Dillard, Tyler Earley, Ciara Lewis, C.J. Lewis, Preston Lewis, Alex Pruemer, Bella Seward and Leah Silva.

Dave Lawrence can be reached at dlawrence@mechlocal.com.