Harvick makes it two Cup wins in a row

RICHMOND — The first half of August is part of the dog days of summer. For Kevin Harvick, this August is proving to be a very good dog for the NASCAR Cup Series veteran.

On Aug. 7 at Michigan International Speedway, Harvick snapped a 65-race losing streak with a victory in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Sunday afternoon, Harvick made it two wins in a row by claiming the checkered flag in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

It was Harvick’s 60th Cup Series win in 778 career races at NASCAR’s top tier. He is now 10th all-time in Cup Series career wins.

“It feels pretty neat,” Harvick said of the win. “I have a hard time putting things into perspective because I’ve just done this for so long. I think when you have Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty talking about, ‘Do you remember that first time when you won in Atlanta? Does that seem like a long time ago?’ It does to me, and I’m like, ‘Yep, I agree, it’s been a long time.’

“I think when you look back at just everything that’s happened, that seems like just ages ago. I guess it was.”

The 46-year-old’s first Cup Series win was in the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 11, 2001, three weeks after the death of his Richard Childress Racing predecessor, Dale Earnhardt Sr., in an accident at the Daytona 500.

Harvick said he appreciated all the support he’s received over the years.

“I think as you look at the last 10 years, nine years at Stewart-Haas Racing and then you go back to RCR, I’ve just been very fortunate to work with a lot of great people and been able to drive some fast cars and go to Victory Lane a whole bunch of times,” Harvick said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Harvick had to battle to get to the front of the pack. Eight other drivers also led the race at times, with Joey Logano leading the most with 222 laps. Ross Chastain led 80 and Harvick 55 — including the final 48. Denny Hamlin led 22, followed by Kyle Larson (11), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (6), Cole Custer (2) and Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott with one apiece.

Harvick overtook Logano on lap 334. He was briefly caught by Hamlin (who finished fourth) on lap 341, then reclaimed the lead for good on lap 353.

His lead was not secure, however. He had to hold off Christopher Bell (who finished second) and Chris Buescher (third) for the win.

Part of the problem down the stretch was mental. Harvick missed a shift or two that allowed Bell and Buescher to close in.

“I missed a couple early in the race, too,” Harvick said of the missed shifts. “There’s just a lot going on with the rhythm of — when I started shifting, I was only shifting on the front straightaway and not on the back straightaway. When you just start running lap after lap after lap, sometimes you just get a little goofed up.”

Harvick was feeling the heat behind him.

“I thought we had fended off [Buescher] pretty well,” Harvick said. “Then they told me that [Bell] was coming, and I’m like, ‘Oh, man, usually when you’re coming on new tires there’s no defense for that.’ That’s why I was a little bit frustrated with myself with the not-shifting part on the front straightaway because I gave up a big chunk. It should have never been that close. Just a lapse in my attention span, I guess, would be the best way to put it.”

Saturday night in the Camping World Truck Series playoff race, winner Chandler Smith dominated the final two stages — including the final 175 laps — to win the Worldwide Express 250.

