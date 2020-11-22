Deputies ditching razors to help save lives

With more people working from home these days, it isn’t exactly unusual to run into someone who has let his or her grooming habits slip just a bit.

But if you happen to run into a Goochland County deputy who looks a bit scruffy in the coming weeks, please be aware that it’s not due to a lack of care. In fact, it is exactly the opposite.

This month, Goochland County deputies are participating in the No Shave November initiative, an effort aimed at raising awareness of — and starting conversations about — men’s health issues, specifically cancer.

First started by the family of Matthew Hill, a young husband and father who died from colon cancer in 2007, the No Shave November effort has raised more than $10 million since 2009 and seen it’s simple yet captivating mission: “Grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free” — taken up by organizations around the world.

Members of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office are participating in the effort this year in honor of Deputy John Casey, a member of the GCSO family who lost his battle with cancer in 2019, and all participating deputies will make a donation to the American Cancer Society.