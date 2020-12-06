Drink it in: Exploring the Richmond West Craft Beverage Trail

Among the local businesses currently listed on the Richmond West Craft Beverage Trail are Courthouse Creek Cider (Goochland), Crazy Rooster Brewing Company (Powhatan), Elk Island Winery (Goochland), Fine Creek Brewing Co. (Powhatan), Grayhaven Winery (Goochland), Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, West Creek (Goochland), Hill Top Distillery (Goochland), Kindred Spirit Brewing (Goochland), Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery (Goochland), Midnight Brewery (Goochland), and Three Crosses Distilling Co (Powhatan).

The impact of the Trail has been overwhelmingly positive from a business standpoint, said Jason Trottier, General Manager of Kindred Spirit Brewing, owing in part to the fact that it offers area beverage enthusiasts a nudge to perhaps sip outside of their comfort zones. “With all of us working together for a common purpose, and all of us working with slightly different customer bases, it has been beneficial for all involved.”

Cioffi said his current goal is to refine and reprint the Trail’s map, which will feature the location and address of all of the producers participating in the Trail. There has been plenty of legwork needed to get the Trail project off the ground, he said, but it’s been made easier by the support of so many other local producers.