A Bird Buffet: Caterpillars may be among a gardener’s best friends

Bird parents work extremely hard when they have nestlings and any excess energy use can be detrimental. Adult chickadees need 350 to 570 caterpillars per day to feed an average clutch of nestlings. All of this food needs to be within 160 feet of the nest because over the 16 day period until fledging, they are delivering those caterpillars in up to 150 feedings a day.

So if you would like to support birds and give them a chance to bring up young in your landscape, here are three easy steps you can take include:

-Plant native plants. There are hundreds of beautiful trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants to choose from in Central Virginia so if you want a rank ordered list based on the number of butterfly and moth species (and therefore, caterpillars) they each support visit www.nwf.org/NativePlantFinder and enter your zip code. For example, native oak trees are a host plant for over 500 different species of butterfly and moth caterpillars while a blueberry bush supports 250. Non-native plants host zero.

-Reduce the size of your lawn. Large swathes of lawn create long commutes for parent birds as pure grass is a non-native monoculture that doesn’t provide any food. As a bonus the more native trees and shrubs you introduce into your landscape, the less mowing you will need to do this summer.