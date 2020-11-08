A day for parents-turned-teachers to get some well-deserved praise

As you’ve probably noticed, these days almost every single date on the calendar offers something to celebrate.

Don’t believe me? A quick internet search reveals that today happens to be National King Tut Day. You might fix yourself a meal worthy of a Pharaoh to celebrate if you’re not too stuffed from celebrating National Sandwich Day yesterday, or preparing for the National Men Make Dinner Day tomorrow.

Of course, it’s one thing to get a little silly on National Absurdity Day (Nov. 20), or do a little do-si-do on Nov. 29, which is National Square Dance Day. But there is one upcoming observance that I am hoping we can pay a little extra attention to this year.

This Sunday, Nov. 8, is National Parents as Teachers Day. And while the day was originally set aside as a time to reflect on the role parents play as teachers of more general, character-focused things — work ethic, honesty, discipline — this year the date takes on a bit more significance.