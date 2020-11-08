A day for parents-turned-teachers to get some well-deserved praise

As you’ve probably noticed, these days almost every single date on the calendar offers something to celebrate.
Don’t believe me? A quick internet search reveals that today happens to be National King Tut Day. You might fix yourself a meal worthy of a Pharaoh to celebrate if you’re not too stuffed from celebrating National Sandwich Day yesterday, or preparing for the National Men Make Dinner Day tomorrow.
Of course, it’s one thing to get a little silly on National Absurdity Day (Nov. 20), or do a little do-si-do on Nov. 29, which is National Square Dance Day. But there is one upcoming observance that I am hoping we can pay a little extra attention to this year.
This Sunday, Nov. 8, is National Parents as Teachers Day. And while the day was originally set aside as a time to reflect on the role parents play as teachers of more general, character-focused things — work ethic, honesty, discipline — this year the date takes on a bit more significance.
If you happen to be a parent of school-age children, 2020 has probably been pretty challenging (I won’t tell you how a good friend with three kids and a slow internet connection described it, but it rhymes with “swell”). Not only have you had to deal with the regular trials of life during a pandemic, but you likely also found yourself suddenly thrown into the role of substitute teacher as well. God bless all those homeschooling parents who chose the lifestyle long before “COVID” was even a whisper on the wind, but, as many have found out this year, running a tiny, multi-age school out of a kitchen or a guest bedroom is not for the faint of heart.
Teachers in Goochland, by just about every account, went to tremendous lengths to reach students through the virtual learning platform the schools provided. But even with the school division’s best efforts, many parents still found themselves thrust into a far more hands-on role than they would have played otherwise.
For the love of their children, parents across the Commonwealth and around the nation reacquainted themselves with fifth-grade math concepts and brushed off their long-buried knowledge of Earth Science. Remember when you scoffed at a chemistry quiz your junior year and wondered aloud when you would ever possibly need this stuff again? Now you have your answer.
There are no two ways about it, parents have had to rise to the occasion in a hundred different ways this year. And here’s hoping that even as they were helping with long division or quizzing their children on French verbs, those same children also were picking up lessons on patience, perseverance and problem-solving.
Regardless of whether their children are still at home or if they have returned to the classroom, Goochland parents deserve a round of applause for all that they have done this year.
Trained educators or not, they’ve offered us all a master class in resilience.