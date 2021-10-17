A fond farewell to local sports

When I walked into the Northern Neck News office in the summer of 2012, I was down on my luck. My road to becoming a teacher had hit a dead-end, and I was back at square-one, looking into professions in which I had little to no prior training in college.
But I had done some writing for newspapers in the past. People seemed to like my work. Why not give journalism another shot? Even if, at that moment in time, the only opportunity available at the NNN was freelance work. But I was in no position to turn down even the smallest opportunity. After all, who’s to say it won’t turn into something big?
And it did.
Journalism has been my life now for more than nine years. I’ve held the roles of reporter, news editor and sports editor. The trade has taken me to several different corners of the state, and even outside of it. I’ve met a lot of great people, and I’ve had the chance to tell many wonderful stories.
But no job has been better than this one.
Powhatan Today and The Goochland Gazette have been an absolute joy to be a part of. This is the best staff I’ve worked with, and I feel extremely fortunate to have coordinated sports coverage for two of the best and friendliest athletic communities in the state in Powhatan and Goochland. The people here have made the job extremely enjoyable, and when it comes to small-town newspapers, I don’t know if there’s a better sports editor position to hold in Virginia.
But as time goes on, priorities change, and with those changes come new opportunities. And just as was the case nine years ago, another opportunity has come along that I couldn’t say no to.
Starting October 18, 2021, I begin my new position as a Communications Assistant for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. I’m very excited to work with a new team at Virginia ABC, and the schedule, as well as the desire to move from journalism to communications, reflects my current goals in life.
This will be a major change, but while I’m nervous, I’m just as excited.
With this major change comes another one: I will no longer be serving in the role of sports editor for Powhatan Today and The Goochland Gazette. But please know that this isn’t goodbye. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to assist Richmond Suburban Newspapers as a contributing writer for the foreseeable future. It’s important to me to remain a part of the local sports community no matter how small or large my role.
I also look forward to assisting the new sports editor if and when he or she embraces the role. But I know that person will be in good hands.
For now, Mechanicsville Local sports editor David Lawrence (dlawrence@goochlandgazette.com), RSN managing editor Laura McFarland (lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com) and Goochland Gazette editor Roslyn Ryan (rryan@goochlandgazette.com) are the best points of contact for contributing sports news and story suggestions for Powhatan Today and The Goochland Gazette. I’ll no longer be the point of contact, but I still look forward to contributing to RSN’s continuing goal of providing superb local coverage of news and athletic events featuring the counties of Goochland, Hanover and Powhatan.