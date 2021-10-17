A fond farewell to local sports

When I walked into the Northern Neck News office in the summer of 2012, I was down on my luck. My road to becoming a teacher had hit a dead-end, and I was back at square-one, looking into professions in which I had little to no prior training in college.

But I had done some writing for newspapers in the past. People seemed to like my work. Why not give journalism another shot? Even if, at that moment in time, the only opportunity available at the NNN was freelance work. But I was in no position to turn down even the smallest opportunity. After all, who’s to say it won’t turn into something big?

And it did.

Journalism has been my life now for more than nine years. I’ve held the roles of reporter, news editor and sports editor. The trade has taken me to several different corners of the state, and even outside of it. I’ve met a lot of great people, and I’ve had the chance to tell many wonderful stories.

But no job has been better than this one.