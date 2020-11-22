A little bit of everything

Mention to Goochland resident George Smith just how easy life has become for the modern consumer — how these days you can order up everything you need from your favorite megastore and have it all picked out and loaded into your car when you get there — and he’ll probably smile and say that it certainly has.

But don’t be surprised if he also gently points out that none of this newfangled, one-stop-shop convenience is particularly new. In fact, he might tell you with a glint in his eye, it’s at least a century old.

Smith can say this with certainty because for over six decades he and his family owned A.G. Smith and Company, a popular and well-stocked general merchandise store located by the river on Route 522. Beginning in 1926 when George’s father, A.G. Smith Jr. and his business partner opened the business, area residents were able to purchase just about everything they needed under one roof. That included items ranging from fresh produce to meat to small household appliances. There was fabric, cow feed and just about any kind of hardware item a person would need to repair any kind of thing, plus penny candy for the children and a better-than-average selection of men’s shoes.