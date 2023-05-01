Somewhere between Georgia and Maine right now, Syd Farrar is walking for a purpose.

As the 65-year-old continues along the Appalachian Trail, a trip he began on Friday, March 24 at Amicalola Falls in Georgia, his journey has included seeing beautiful waterfalls; making friends with fellow hikers; looking out for bears; becoming accustomed to increasing mileage while carrying a 30-pound ruck sack; adjusting his nutrition to keep up his strength; and simply getting used to the isolation of being away from home so long. He is chronicling his journey on his Facebook page, AT for Vets.

“The physical part, I knew what that part was. I also said I am going to walk myself into shape. I was walking 8 to 15 miles a day but without a backpack,” he said. “The physical part I was pretty sure I could do. The thing that surprised me was how much you have to concentrate on every step, at least for me. There are some young kids out here just going zippy do da down the path without a problem. Not the same. I am trying to put slow and steady, one step ahead and another step and another… and at the end of the day I hope to reach my goal of 12 to 15 miles a day.”

But what drives Farrar – even more than just simply wanting the experience of successfully traversing 2,198.4 miles over several months – are the two nonprofits he is hiking to support, both aimed at helping veterans.

One of them, Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center in Powhatan, is a nonprofit he has dedicated countless hours to over the last 13 years. The nonprofit provides therapeutic horseback riding for veterans with special needs and disabilities. Focusing on veterans in Central Virginia, the goal of this program is to improve the quality of life for the participants through activities that are positive to their cognitive, physical, emotional and social well-being.

Farrar formed his own nonprofit, AT for Vets, which he is using to raise funds for both Lonesome Dove and PatriotPaws Service Dogs in Rockwall, Texas. The latter provides free service dogs to veterans. He said at the end of the trip, he will evenly split 100% of whatever he raises between the two nonprofits.

“Both of those organizations just do good things because they admire, respect and feel for veterans and are doing what little things they can do to help veterans. That is what I am trying to do,” he said.

Farrar’s family is no stranger to serving in the military. His father, brother, brother-in-law, son and other relatives all served. So did Farrar, and his own experience being rescued after he was badly wounded in an ambush during Operation Urgent Fury in October 1983 (see sidebar, below) is still a debt he is striving to repay in some way.

Farrar said he was introduced to Lonesome Dove when he was heavily involved with the Capital One Military Business Resource Group, a business-wide internal organization with 14 chapters who supported employees who were veterans or Reserve or National Guard members and/or had family members who were veterans or active-duty military.

He would organize groups of co-workers to come out and help with Lonesome Dove events. He has been a side walker, which is a volunteer who walks alongside veterans on the horse to keep them from falling off while they ride and complete activities. But while the rides are the main event, Farrar said the part of the day he always looked forward to the most was the lunch provided to the veterans afterward when he got to sit down and talk with them.

“What really touched me was some of the young veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said. “McGuire’s is one of the two veterans hospitals in the country that specialize in head trauma as a result of IEDs. You go out there, you talk to them. These are 20, 21, 22-year-old kids. Some of them are paraplegic but they are not letting anything get them down. They are optimistic about life. You spend that two hours with them and you say to yourself, ‘why am I complaining about anything in life? Look at these kids, look at what they have gone through and look at how positive they are.’ It will move you to tears.”

Sherry Newark, treasurer for Lonesome Dove’s board and the volunteer coordinator, said Farrar has been an incredible volunteer for a long time and has brought the nonprofit to the attention of so many people. More than just side walking, she said he arrives early and helps with the extensive prep work to get ready for sessions and pitches in wherever needed.

When she heard about Farrar’s plan to hike the Appalachian Trail and raise money and awareness for Lonesome Dove while doing it, Newark said she deeply appreciated what he set out to accomplish. She and many of the volunteers and veterans are following his progress through his Facebook page.

“We are very proud of him. We also know it is an extremely strenuous ordeal and there is going to be a lot of challenges for him. If anybody can do it he can, but whatever he does we are so grateful for his support and proud of him,” she said.

For more information on Syd Farrar’s Appalachian Trail journey, follow his Facebook page, AT for Vets, or visit his website, www.atforveterans.com.