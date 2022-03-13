A nation going far too fast?

I think the combination of advanced age and frayed nerves has contributed to my hesitancy to drive with the ease I once did. In recent months, however, that naturally progressing tendency has been magnified by the amount of crazy drivers on the roads.

When I made this complaint to my friends or colleagues, they told me it’s a matter of perception, and I’m just noticing reckless drivers more than I did in the past. I contend that’s because there are more people driving more akin to professional race drivers than responsible human beings.

So, I wondered if there was any data available that would bolster my position that Americans are becoming increasingly negligent on the highways. It seems I’m not the only one who has noticed a rash of red light runners, lane changers and disengaged drivers. My theory is bolstered by the fact there were more traffic deaths in 2020 despite the reduced volumes of traffic on the roads due to the pandemic. While Americans drove less in 2020, an estimated 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes—the largest projected number of fatalities since 2007. This represents a about a 7.2% in fatalities over 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Some experts have surmised that after being cooped up at home for extended months, Americans took to the road with a vengeance once restrictions ended. Unfortunately, that enthusiasm resulted in more accidents and an increased number of road rage incidents.

Now, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve witnessed drivers ignoring stop lights or speed limits in past months. Last week, I heard the roar of a car engine hitting passing gear as a vehicle raced by on the right shoulder of the road. Although the fear has not prevented me from performing my daily routine, I do have concerns for young drivers gaining experience on roads that often look like a scene from the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

With two teenaged and inexperienced drivers in my household, the thought of that person racing through a fully red signal worries me even more.

I’m not sure of the connection between the pandemic and our current situation on American roads. Sadly, personalities change when one turns an ignition key and aggressive driving is one of those things differently defined by a nation with millions of drivers. On some days, America’s roadways seem like a blurred combination of maniacs or morons with few landing in the middle zone.

My research revealed one interesting reason that might explain a nation in a hurry. That opinion stated that going faster on the roads is a natural reaction to such a long period of lost time, wasted in the minds of some. This anxiousness to make up for lost time was blamed for the increase in speeds.

Experts, however, contend the speeding and reckless driving began during the pandemic when drivers faced little traffic and traveled road that seemed eerily vacant. That sense of open air allowed drivers to press harder on the gas pedal.

My neighbor thinks the current trend of maniac motorists is simply explained. “There are too many selfish (expletive deleted) on the road. They don’t care about anybody else just as long as they get to where they are going,” he said in an unapologetic tone.

I must admit I’m even less prepared to offer an explanation after doing my research, but it did acknowledge that it’s not just me expressing concern over an increased insanity on our byways.