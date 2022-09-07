Aerial attack leads Cougars to victory over Bulldogs

In their season debut, the Collegiate Cougars took shots down the field early and often on the home field of the Goochland Bulldogs, and that aerial barrage of deep balls proved crucial to their success, leading to a 19-7 win on Friday, Sept. 2.

The Cougars, led by a 410-yard, two-touchdown performance from quarterback Jack Callaghan, jumped out to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a touchdown reception from tight end Hayden Rollison and a run from Wyatt King.

Callaghan later added his second touchdown pass with 45 seconds left in the first half, finding standout wide receiver Krystian Williams open down the middle to make it 19-0 heading into the break.

While Williams and Rollison were the go-to passing options for the Cougars, both adding seven receptions and combining for 262 yards, it was a truly balanced offensive attack. Seven Cougars were credited with receptions, while King grinded on the ground with 84 rushing yards on 17 carries. Head coach Mark Palyo says what stood out the most to him in the win was the complete team effort that put the Cougars on the right path.

“Certainly there were a number of standout players, but the overall effort of the players when they were on the field, I asked them to give the best they had for their teammates, and I thought we actually had that out there this evening,” Palyo said.

The Bulldogs defense was without a few starters entering the game, but was able to hold the Cougars scoreless in the second half and also force two turnovers during the game. The first came in the second quarter when a high snap from the Cougars center led to a scramble for the ball that was recovered by senior Reese Vincent, giving the Bulldogs a red zone opportunity. Later in the second, a Callaghan deep ball on third-and-20 was intercepted by Goochland’s own quarterback Darius Rivers, who lined up at safety and swooped in on an underthrown pass.

On offense, the Bulldogs again struggled finishing drives despite glimpses of promise, though they were able to score their first touchdown of the season on a red zone fade route to junior wide receiver Derek Pierce with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Aside from that, there were opportunities that left points on the board, including a red zone fumble from junior Austen Grady on the drive after Vincent’s recovery and a Rivers fumble inside the Cougars’ 10-yard-line late in the third quarter.

There was still plenty of promise shown that the offense can put things together over the course of the season. Rivers had a strong showing in the air in his second start, showing better confidence on deep balls down the field and handling the pressure the Cougars threw his way. He demonstrated particular rapport with Pierce, who had a touchdown and a 72-yard jump ball catch in the third quarter where he ripped the ball away from his defender and took it all the way to the 7-yard-line.

“We’d like to continue that,” head coach Alex Fruth said of the passing game. “That was one of the things last week where we didn’t feel comfortable throwing the ball deep and this week with the coverage we got, we felt we could take some shots.”