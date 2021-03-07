After 80 years, burn law remains a powerful tool in fight against wildfires

Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law, adopted during the 1940s to help reduce the number of spring wildfires in the state, is currently in effect. To help residents who may not be familiar with the burn law, the Virginia Department of Forestry has provided the following answers to the most commonly asked questions about the policy.

What is the 4 p.m. Law?

The 4 p.m. Law is a ban (or restriction) on open air burning before 4 o’clock in the afternoon if your fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which can carry the fire to the woods. You are allowed to burn between 4 p.m and midnight as long as you take proper care and precaution and attend your fire at all times.

When is the law in effect?

The law goes into effect on Feb. 15 each year and runs through April 30. The 4 p.m. Law was adopted during the 1940’s to reduce the number of wildfires which occurred each spring. During this time of the year, Virginia traditionally has an increased number of fires. During the winter months, winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having “cured” without having the tree leaves to shade them.

Can I have a campfire if I put rocks around it?