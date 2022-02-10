After a perfect regular season, Alexander Rosenbaum looks to keep the streak alive

Coming into his senior night with a perfect 14-0 record, 285-pound Alexander Rosenbaum found himself in a unique position for the first time this season.

Usually dominating the competition with relative ease due to his combination of strength and endurance, the star wrestler had his back on the mat for the first time all year, with Dinwiddie’s William Simmons just inches away from pinning him to end his perfect season.

“Going through my head I’m thinking I’m not going to lose here, I’m better than this guy,” he said.

Seeing Rosenbaum in that position was an unusual sight for his teammates on the bench, who always considered him to be a guaranteed six team points this season. Though it was far from a guarantee, Rosenbaum found a way to escape as he got back to his feet and pinned Simmons in the second period. In his matchup against Patrick Henry’s Jordan Watson, Rosenbaum once again escaped similar danger, reversing his position to pin his opponent to end his regular season with a perfect record.

Now looking to continue his winning ways in the upcoming regionals on Feb. 12, Rosenbaum looks back at just how far he’s come as a wrestler, and how he’s grown to love this sport.

Initially trying out the sport his sophomore year after football season ended, Rosenbaum gave the sport a try with a few practices and one exhibition match, but found himself getting overwhelmed by more experienced wrestlers in the 220-pound weight class.

“I kind of got thrown right in with the best people, the big guys who just started throwing me around,” he said.

When Goochland head coach Jeremy Wampler joined the program the following year, he convinced the then-junior to give wrestling another try, helping him better understand the intricacies of the sport. It was there Rosenbaum fell in love. He finished third in regions that year and would’ve qualified for states if not for the pandemic. Still, he entered the offseason looking to become even better.

After taking private lessons with Virginia Team Predator, Rosenbaum came back to the team even stronger, more polished and ready for any opponent thrown his way. He says the level of talent he faced at Predator played a huge role in his development.

“I know that I’ve wrestled the best guys around and that I’m ready for anyone,” he said.

Now, Rosenbaum’s become a force to be reckoned with, and Wampler knows how to get his star wrestler motivated, often telling Rosenbaum from the sidelines to play the game angry.

“He knows when I need to bring that out to the able to wrestle better,” he said.

With regionals fast approaching, it’s been business as usual for Rosenbaum, who intends to prepare the same way he has for all of the team’s meets this season.