After ice storm, both curses and candles

It is better, it has often been said, to light one candle than to curse the darkness. Unfortunately, over the past two weeks, plenty of Goochland residents have been doing both.
As the second ice storm in less than a week closed in last Thursday, a number of local families still remained without power from the previous winter blast. And while going without electricity, heat or running water may seem like an adventure in the spring or fall —“Let’s pretend we’re camping!” — mid-February temperatures and early sunsets only added to the misery this time around.
As my husband and I hunkered down in advance of our third cold, dark night two weeks ago, we tried to remember how much worse things could be. We thought of the linemen out braving the rain and the mud to repair the devastated electrical grid, and those who didn’t have the option to stay with friends or family out of town if things got truly unbearable. We marveled at the generosity and selflessness of the people reaching out through social media to offer any help they could to those in need.
In short, we tried to light as many proverbial candles as we could.
Still, I have to admit, there is only so much time a sane person can spend bundled up in a small room eating cold pizza and watching phone batteries slowly dwindle before that person’s nerves begin to fray.
The squabbles were ridiculously petty, yet predictable:
How did we forget to fill up the bathtub?
Why would a person choose to watch cooking shows on their phone in full earshot of other people when the only food in the house is cold pizza, frozen chicken, hamburger buns and rice?
Whose responsibility was it to make sure our generator was in good working order before the biggest ice storm to hit the region in decades? (Now that’s a good argument to have when you can literally see your breath in the house,)
Fortunately, despite these few flare-ups, tensions were mostly kept in check during the storm, and the eventual return of current served to remind us of just how many modern conveniences we take for granted every single day.
As water flowed from the tap and food simmered on the stove (and plans were made to have that generator repaired and refilled posthaste), we felt immense gratitude for the people who had been working so hard to get our lives back on track, and for those we knew we could have called on should things have gotten really bad.
We live in a community that takes care of its own, where residents never hesitate to jump in and lend a hand, and that is something we should never take for granted.
Even when you run out of candles, they will lend theirs to help light your way — and that is truly something to be thankful for.