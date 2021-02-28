After ice storm, both curses and candles

The squabbles were ridiculously petty, yet predictable:

How did we forget to fill up the bathtub?

Why would a person choose to watch cooking shows on their phone in full earshot of other people when the only food in the house is cold pizza, frozen chicken, hamburger buns and rice?

Whose responsibility was it to make sure our generator was in good working order before the biggest ice storm to hit the region in decades? (Now that’s a good argument to have when you can literally see your breath in the house,)

Fortunately, despite these few flare-ups, tensions were mostly kept in check during the storm, and the eventual return of current served to remind us of just how many modern conveniences we take for granted every single day.

As water flowed from the tap and food simmered on the stove (and plans were made to have that generator repaired and refilled posthaste), we felt immense gratitude for the people who had been working so hard to get our lives back on track, and for those we knew we could have called on should things have gotten really bad.

We live in a community that takes care of its own, where residents never hesitate to jump in and lend a hand, and that is something we should never take for granted.