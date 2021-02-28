After tragic loss, family remains grateful for community support

Since losing their 13-year-old son Matthew on Dec. 18, 2020, Luis and Juliane Cabral say they have been lifted up again and again by the tremendous support of the Goochland community, and by the hundreds of kind gestures and heartfelt messages they have received.

“It’s been unbelievable,” said Luis Cabral last week. “There is just no comparison. We are still getting cards and messages from people. It’s just been overwhelming, but in a good way.”

Tragically, say the Cabrals, what has also been overwhelming is coming to terms with the reality that their son is gone. As devastating as the loss has been, the couple says they made the decision almost immediately after Matthew’s death that they would not attempt to conceal what had happened.

“This was not an accident,” said Luis. “Our son took his own life.”

His parents say the loss has left them shattered, but also with countless questions about why their son would have done this.

Both understand that Matthew was at an age when social pressures and other issues can begin to feel overwhelming. But if there were signs of trouble, they said, they never saw them.

“He was always smiling, and just so full of life,” said Juliane