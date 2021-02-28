After tragic loss, family remains grateful for community support

Since losing their 13-year-old son Matthew on Dec. 18, 2020, Luis and Juliane Cabral say they have been lifted up again and again by the tremendous support of the Goochland community, and by the hundreds of kind gestures and heartfelt messages they have received.
“It’s been unbelievable,” said Luis Cabral last week. “There is just no comparison. We are still getting cards and messages from people. It’s just been overwhelming, but in a good way.”
Tragically, say the Cabrals, what has also been overwhelming is coming to terms with the reality that their son is gone. As devastating as the loss has been, the couple says they made the decision almost immediately after Matthew’s death that they would not attempt to conceal what had happened.
“This was not an accident,” said Luis. “Our son took his own life.”
His parents say the loss has left them shattered, but also with countless questions about why their son would have done this.
Both understand that Matthew was at an age when social pressures and other issues can begin to feel overwhelming. But if there were signs of trouble, they said, they never saw them.
“He was always smiling, and just so full of life,” said Juliane
Now, as the couple and their 18-year-old son struggle daily to move forward through their grief, they say their new goal is to try and save other families from having to suffer the same devastating loss.
They have started the Matthew Smiles Cabral Foundation in their son’s honor, and plan to use the foundation to do as much good as they can for the community that has been such a source of strength and support.
They also want to help parents understand that the signs of a child struggling may not always be obvious.
“People often think that it’s the child sitting over in the corner wearing all black that is in trouble,” said Luis, “but in a lot of cases that is the child that is already asking for help.” More difficult to spot, he said, are children who may not let on in any visible way that they are struggling.
“That’s the kind of kid you need to reach,” said Luis. Those are the kids like Matthew.
* * *
By almost any measure, the Cabrals were the kind of parents who were doing things the right way. The children of hard working immigrant families, both Luis and Juliane spent the last two decades building the best life they possibly could for their two sons, Alex and Matthew. The family moved from Rochester, New York to Goochland five years ago after purchasing the Dunkin Donuts franchise rights for the area, and soon opened stores in Goochland and Powhatan.
While running those stores and planning future locations was challenging and time-consuming, they say, family life remained a top priority.
Rather than material possessions, the Cabrals say they preferred to focus on providing as many enriching experiences as they could for their two boys: A quick scroll through Luis’s camera roll features hundreds of photos of Matthew beaming alongside his family on trips to Disney and dozens of other locations the family would vacation both in the US and abroad.
Matthew was a gifted athlete from a young age, his parents said, and had plenty of friends.
Even they didn’t realize just how many people’s lives their son had touched until he was gone, said Luis.
One night shortly after Matthew’s death the couple arrived home to find their driveway ringed with luminary bags, each featuring a special message. Flowers began arriving, along with meals and more cards than they could count. The managers and employees of their stores stepped up and made sure that the businesses continued to run smoothly in the couple’s absence, and friends and strangers alike have continued to reach out to the family with messages of support.
Everywhere they have turned, the couple says, they have been reminded that they are not alone. Luis said he will be forever grateful for the compassion and professionalism of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Steven Creasey.
“They stayed with us for hours on the worst day of our lives,” he said.
As for what could have possibly have brought their son to such a dark place, the Cabrals know they may never have the answer.
For now they are simply focused on promoting the importance of mental health awareness and urging other families to make sure they are checking in with their children, even when everything seems to be going fine.
“We have to change the way we look at mental health,” said Luis. “We’re hopeful we can be part of making that change.”