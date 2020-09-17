ALA Juniors helping support hurricane victims

The Juniors from The American Legion Auxiliary of Goochland’s Unit 215 are working to provide community support to the areas hardest hit by the latest natural disaster, Hurricane Laura. Under the guidance of co-leaders Melissa Clay and Heather Bryant the girls are focusing their humanitarian efforts on assembling three (3) kits. An Activity Survival Kit focuses on providing activities for the children relocated into shelters. It will contain simple items as puzzles, books, games and simple toys.

A Cleaning Kit will contain laundry detergent, household cleaners, liquid dish soap, scrub brush, cleaning wipes, trash bags, clothes line, rubber kitchen gloves and cotton gloves.

A Hygiene Kit needs a hand towel (not a tea fingertip or bath towel), washcloth, comb, wrapped bar of soap, toothbrush in the wrapper, travel size tooth paste, shampoo and deodorant, 10 standard sized Band-Aids.

In empowering the Juniors, we are focusing them on the guiding principle of the American Legion Auxiliary which is Service Not Self. We are reaching out to the American Legion Family of Post 215 and our local community to secure funds for and donations of the needed items.