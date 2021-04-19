Alex Bowman nabs surprise win at Richmond Raceway, Chesterfield's Hamlin 2nd after dominant day

In Sunday’s race, Bowman, rebounded from a lap-240 pit road penalty for an uncontrolled tire and got the shot at the lead he needed when Kevin Harvick cut a tire and spun rear-first into the Turn 1 wall, bringing out the caution – only the second for an incident in Sunday’s race – with 20 to go.

Hamlin at the time was trailing Joey Logano when the caution came out, and for the third time that day, his pit crew elevated him from second place to first.

But Bowman, who restarted in third in the inside lane following the pit stop, quickly worked his way to the bottom of Hamlin and cleared him for the lead with 10 to go.

“We took off. My strong suit all day was being able to get into the corner really deep. I was able to get in deep, (beside) Denny,” Bowman said. “I knew I had the preferred lane, could probably clear him. I kind of figured he would get right back to me and be faster than us.”

“We just didn’t take off very good there,” Hamlin said. “Definitely was worse when our car took off after (the) restart. The 48 had his tires pumped up, he was able to take off there, get the lead, build a lead big enough I didn’t have enough time to get back to him.