As summer nears, ‘bucket list’ may be just the ticket

Although the official start of summer is still a few weeks away, it’s certainly not too early to begin crafting a plan for just how you’d like to spend that string of long, sun-drenched days bestowed upon us annually by Mother Nature (I like to think as an apology for having to slog through the occasionally miserable Virginia winters).
What’s that you say? You’re maniacal work schedule doesn’t allow for much downtime, even in the summer? That is definitely unfortunate, but still not necessarily a deal-breaker. Even if your work-life balance tends to be way out of whack, there are still almost certainly a few days over the next few months that can be pressed into service for good old-fashioned summer fun.
So, without further ado, I urge you to begin crafting what I like to call a Summer Bucket List.
If you happen to be among the dwindling number of people who are not familiar with the concept of a Bucket List, it is essentially a list of things a person wishes to accomplish before they die (or “kick the bucket,” a term that can allegedly be traced all way back to the Middle Ages, when hanging a person was accomplished by kicking a bucket out from under their feet). The items on said list can be anything you like, from climbing a mountain to learning French to finally trying escargot.
Unfortunately, while it’s a wonderful concept, bucket lists may also be a teensy bit daunting right now. Many people aren’t quite ready to travel yet, and plenty are also struggling to recover financially from the pandemic’s impact. Plus, mountain climbing is hard, French has A LOT of tricky grammar rules and escargot is…snails. So there’s that.
The good news is that if crafting a list of everything you want to do before you die feels like too much, the Summer Bucket list is much more doable. Need a few suggestions? Read on!
-Go fish: If you don’t happen to be a seasoned angler, this summer would be a wonderful time to call up a friend who fishes and head for the river (or lake, or bay).
-Park it: At last count, Goochland has nine parks and recreational facilities, including Tucker Park, Leakes Mill Park and Matthews Park. Have you visited all of them? If not, this summer may be the perfect time.
-Know your history: Goochland County is home to dozens of fascinating historical sites to visit, including the Old Stone Jail in the Courthouse and the Second Union Rosenwald School Museum in Hadensville. Hunting for more history? A visit to the Goochland Historical Society (2924 River Road West) is a great place to start.
-Get growing: Just because you don’t have a huge plot of land or the world’s greenest thumb doesn’t mean you can’t finally enjoy the pleasure of watching a garden grow. If you’ve always dreamed of planting a garden but need a little help, your local Extension Office (2748 Dogtown Rd in the Central High School Complex) is a wonderful resource.
-Move it: After a year spent largely in the house, why not try out a new sport or activity? From Tai Chi to dance classes geared for seniors, Goochand Parks and Rec offers plenty of fun opportunities to get exercise and learn a new skill—the perfect win-win. For more information on Parks and Rec programs, visit www.goochlandva.us/236/Parks-Recreationor call (804) 556-5854.
Have an idea for a Summer Bucket List item we missed? We’d love to hear from you! Send your suggestions to rryan@goochlandgazette.com and we’ll print it in an upcoming edition of The Goochland Gazette.