As summer nears, ‘bucket list’ may be just the ticket

Although the official start of summer is still a few weeks away, it’s certainly not too early to begin crafting a plan for just how you’d like to spend that string of long, sun-drenched days bestowed upon us annually by Mother Nature (I like to think as an apology for having to slog through the occasionally miserable Virginia winters).

What’s that you say? You’re maniacal work schedule doesn’t allow for much downtime, even in the summer? That is definitely unfortunate, but still not necessarily a deal-breaker. Even if your work-life balance tends to be way out of whack, there are still almost certainly a few days over the next few months that can be pressed into service for good old-fashioned summer fun.

So, without further ado, I urge you to begin crafting what I like to call a Summer Bucket List.

If you happen to be among the dwindling number of people who are not familiar with the concept of a Bucket List, it is essentially a list of things a person wishes to accomplish before they die (or “kick the bucket,” a term that can allegedly be traced all way back to the Middle Ages, when hanging a person was accomplished by kicking a bucket out from under their feet). The items on said list can be anything you like, from climbing a mountain to learning French to finally trying escargot.