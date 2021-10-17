Asters a late - and lovely--bloomer

The weather in Central Virginia in October can be glorious. Cool mornings and gentle sunlight during the afternoons can make it a perfect time to be outside. However, the landscape in our back yards can be somewhat dull at this time of year. Perhaps that’s why so many people purchase potted mums from big box stores to temporarily brighten things up. However, there’s another, more perennial solution that provides the same great fall color with additional benefits – asters.
While mums (Chrysanthemum spp.) are an imported East Asian plant, many aster species (Symphyotrichum spp) are native to the eastern United States. Being a native perennial plant means asters are usually easy to grow and tough to kill in your garden. It also means that native pollinators like bees and butterflies are adapted to use them as host plants. Their autumn bloom times contribute a critical source of late season nectar and pollen for bees and local butterflies preparing for winter and for migrating monarch butterflies. I saw five monarchs descend on my asters for an afternoon last week and couldn’t help but hope that my aster waystation refueled these stragglers along their thousand mile journey to Mexico.
Asters have very simple needs. If you can find a sunny spot with average, well-drained soil in your yard you can successfully grow an aster. It’s not required, but if you want to avoid staking the taller varieties, then you can ‘pinch’ asters in late June/ early July. The term ‘pinching’ basically means cutting the plant down by about a third to encourage the main stalk to produce more side shoots (and blooms) and to bloom at a shorter height. Pollinators preparing for winter need a buffet rather than a single entrée, so if you can plant asters in groups of three or more plants that will help them out.
The hardest part in choosing which aster to grow is the sheer selection. They come in almost any color and vary in height from twelve inch ankle biters to six foot giants. Some varieties that do well in Central Virginia that you might want to consider are:
Purple Dome
(Symphyotrichum novae-angliae ‘Purple Dome’) : These shorter (18-24”) plants are great for the front of the border. The purple color is intense and contrasts beautifully with the yellow centers. Because little else is blooming at this time of year, that eye catching color can become a focal point. A profuse bloomer, this plant does tend to grow as the name suggests in a dense, rounded dome shape.
October Skies
(Symphyotrichum oblongifolium ‘October Skies’): This aster is also about 18” tall, but can spread out to about twice that width. The flowers are indeed a gentle sky blue and therefore are a more subtle presence in your landscape. Blooms cover this plant and so do pollinators. A special feature of this species is the aromatic foliage. When you brush your hand along the leaves or bring in a sprig for a bouquet, the herbal scent that is released is a nice bonus.
Raydon’s Favorite
(Symphyotrichum oblongifolium ‘Raydon’s Favorite’): If you would like the same blue color scheme and aromatic foliage but need more height in your garden, consider the variety ‘Raydon’s Favorite’. It grows to about 3’ tall but only 1-2’ wide so it can be placed in some narrower openings in your border. The Mt. Cuba Center conducts many stringently monitored plant trials and calls ‘Raydon’s Favorite’ one of its most reliable bloomers. High praise from such a reliable, unbiased source means you are likely to have the same success in your landscape.
Alma Potschke
(Symphyotrichum novae-angliae ‘Andenken an Alma Pötschke›): The intense rose pink color of the blooms makes this variety another option if you are trying to draw the eye to a focal point. At about three feet in height and width, it’s a fast growing plant that typically blooms for six weeks or more starting in September. Even after pinching, the plant form comes across as billowy and can lend a softer feel around more rigid shrub forms.
There are certainly many more aster options than just these four. If you enjoy the research process, visit mobot.org/plantfinder to access the Missouri Botanical Garden’s extensive plant database. Whichever native aster you choose to plant in your garden, you and your pollinator population are sure to benefit during these fleeting, but oh so beautiful October days.
Cathy McCarthy is a certified Master Gardener through the Virginia Cooperative Extension and a member of the Goochland Powhatan Master Gardener Association. If you are interested in learning more about GPMGA programs or how to become a master gardener volunteer please visit gpmga.org.