Asters a late - and lovely--bloomer

The weather in Central Virginia in October can be glorious. Cool mornings and gentle sunlight during the afternoons can make it a perfect time to be outside. However, the landscape in our back yards can be somewhat dull at this time of year. Perhaps that’s why so many people purchase potted mums from big box stores to temporarily brighten things up. However, there’s another, more perennial solution that provides the same great fall color with additional benefits – asters.

While mums (Chrysanthemum spp.) are an imported East Asian plant, many aster species (Symphyotrichum spp) are native to the eastern United States. Being a native perennial plant means asters are usually easy to grow and tough to kill in your garden. It also means that native pollinators like bees and butterflies are adapted to use them as host plants. Their autumn bloom times contribute a critical source of late season nectar and pollen for bees and local butterflies preparing for winter and for migrating monarch butterflies. I saw five monarchs descend on my asters for an afternoon last week and couldn’t help but hope that my aster waystation refueled these stragglers along their thousand mile journey to Mexico.