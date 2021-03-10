At NAACP's request, Virginia AG's office to review fatal police shooting of Xzavier Hill along I-64

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP has asked Attorney General Mark Herring to review the shooting of 18-year-old Xzavier Hill, who was killed during a confrontation with two Virginia State Police troopers in Goochland County after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 64.
A spokeswoman for Herring said his office will look into the matter.
The NAACP's request comes less than two weeks after a multijurisdictional grand jury that was convened to investigate the circumstances of the Jan. 9 shooting ruled unanimously that the troopers were justified in using deadly force.
Goochland Commonwealth's Attorney D. Michael Caudill, who oversaw the grand jury proceedings, made the grand jury report public, along with numerous exhibits and a copy of a police dashcam video that captured much of the incident.
In a letter dated Tuesday to Herring, the state NAACP's president, Robert Barnette Jr., said his organization "must express its concern regarding the investigation" into Hill's death.
"We believe that now, more than ever, it is imperative that the Commonwealth of Virginia be responsive to the growing demand for transparency through the employment of special prosecutors, or independent review committees," Barnette wrote.
He added that the NAACP "believes that it should be the reasonable expectation that the evidence related to the death of Mr. Xzavier Hill be given the attention of your office, not only because it involves Virginia State Police; but also because the current social and political climate has helped foster a negative perception by the African American community that Virginia's past history of inequity and injustice will continue to follow us into the future without your intentional and deliberate intervention."
The organization asked Herring to "use the authority of your office to review the evidence related to this matter and issue a report of your findings."
Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said the attorney general's office spoke with the NAACP on Wednesday morning and assured the organization that the matter will be given careful consideration.
"Attorney General Herring agrees with the NAACP that independent investigations should be the standard practice in a fatal use of force by police because the affected families and communities must have confidence in the outcomes and decisions made," Gomer said in a statement. "We understand the Hill family, NAACP, and members of the community want more answers than they have received, and we will explore all options to help get them."
Gomer acknowledged that the case is somewhat unique since a grand jury already has reviewed the evidence and determined that the officers were not criminally liable.
"But we have committed to the NAACP that we will explore any potential avenue for helping to ensure justice and transparency," she said.
The grand jury, which includes the jurisdictions of the counties of Goochland, Powhatan, Louisa, Amelia and Prince George, concluded that Hill "initiated and continued to engage in an escalating course of dangerous conduct resulting in the violent confrontation with law enforcement."
The grand jury wrote: "Mr. Hill's failure to comply with the commands of the troopers and then introduce a firearm into a rapidly evolving event provided a reasonable basis for the officers to believe they were in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."
According to the grand jurors' report, the troopers saw Hill display a gun inside the car as they approached, and they fired after observing him reach into the vehicle's passenger compartment. Hill refused to comply with commands to stop reaching for the gun, the report said.
After the shooting, police found a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol in the front passenger seat of Hill's Mercedes covered in blood. A cartridge was jammed in the chamber, but the gun contained no magazine. The magazine was found on the floorboard.
A day after the shooting, the owner of a .40-caliber pistol reported to the Old Dominion University Police Department that his firearm had been stolen from his vehicle between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10. The gun's owner was known to Hill, and Hill had been in that person's car on Jan. 8, according to the grand jury's report.
The serial number of the gun found in Hill's car matched that of the firearm that had been reported stolen, according to the report.