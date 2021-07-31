Bass fishing: Goochland's Ryan Lachniet 4th out of 306 boats at High School National Championship

Goochland's Ryan Lachniet and his partner Carter Doren, fishing for the State of Nevada, secured fourth place out of 306 boats at the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on Chickamauga Lake in Tennessee this past week.

After catching three bass for a weight of 8 pounds, 10 ounces on Saturday, Lachniet and Doren ensured their fourth-place finish with a three-day total of nine bass weighing 34, 13 pounds.

Day 1 was Doren and Lachiet's best, as they caught three bass weighing 15 pounds and 1 ounce on Thursday. They took the overall lead on Day 2 when they caught three bass weighing 11 pounds, 2 ounces on Friday. Their performance over the first two days ensured that they were among the 12 boats to compete in the final on Saturday.

Earlier in the month, Lachniet had won in the 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine at James River in Henrico .

A native of Gum Spring, Lachniet took first in the group with four bass and a winning weight of 21 pounds, 15 ounces. Lachniet earned $4,127 for his victory at the event.