Before there was Rudy Ruettiger, there was Touchdown Tommy

However, Benedictine rallied in the second half and, with less than two minutes remaining in the game and the ball on the opponent’s 1 yard line, a score could clinch the victory. As the offense moved to huddle for the final play call, a coach’s huddle was already breaking on the sideline. And the play call was being run in by non-other than Tommy. He emerged from the huddle in the only dry, clean uniform on the field. It was easily assumed to be a magnanimous gesture from a well-respected head coach to allow this senior to be on the field for the last offensive play of the year.

The game was close but not out of reach, so when Tommy brought a play in that had him carrying the ball it was, to say the least, a surprise to the rest of the team.

The offensive huddle broke. The quarterback handed the ball to Tommy. He was hit at the line of scrimmage. He spun and dove for the end zone.

To this day, his career stat line reads: 1 carry, 1 yard, 1 touchdown.

A quick postscript to the story: After graduation, instead of going to college as most of his classmates did, Tommy enlisted in the Army. It was another thankless but necessary job, as the Vietnam War was still raging.