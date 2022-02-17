Belcher, Horst lead the way in 3B Regional meet

At the Region 3B Swim and Dive Championships on Feb. 11, Goochland left the postseason competition with multiple Bulldogs securing their spot in states and one winning outright, as Harry Belcher left the competition as the 200-yard freestyle champion.

In his dramatic title-winning race, Belcher beat his seed time of 1 minute, 49.48 seconds with a terrific 1:45.98 finish that outpaced the second place finisher by over five seconds.

Belcher came out on top among 16 other competitors in the event, and booked a trip to states in the process. He later finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a 55.16-second result.

William Belcher later had a third place finish in the 500 free with a time of 5 minutes, 13.37 seconds. His first lap was his best, swimming that portion of the contest in 27.49 seconds. Belcher also swam in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing sixth with a 59.92-second result.

Right after Belcher’s victory, freshman Callie Horst also found herself states-bound with a third place finish in the girls 200 free, recording a 2:00.86 time that beat her seed time by nearly seven seconds.

She was less than a second off from the second place finisher, Brentsville junior Ale Lambropoulous.

She wasn’t done just yet though, as the freshman sensation also finished in fourth in the 100 back by finishing up at 59.89 seconds as well as helping the 200 free relay team consisting of Annika and Anneliese Rogerson and Bayleigh Allen finish fourth with a final result of 1:47.15.

Another solid finish came from senior Joe Hardman in the 200 individual medley. Hardman came in fifth place in the event with a 2:21.89 time.

While he didn’t make states in the individual competition, he did contribute in the 200 medley relay team qualifying for states, as he swam with both Belchers and sophomore Leyton Sutherland to finish fifth in the event with a final time of 1:46.36. They beat their seed time of 1:49.15 to accomplish that fifth place finish.

In the girls 200 individual medley, Goochland got another fifth place finish from senior Annelies Rogerson, whose 2:24.48 time capped off her final regional meet as well.

The swimmers that reached the Class 3 State Championships will be back in the pool again on Feb. 19 at SwimRVA.