Belcher places third in 200 free, Bulldogs finish 15th

Bringing along four swimmers to the VHSL Class 3 State Championships held at SwimRVA on Feb. 19, Goochland’s swim season came to a close with a number of impressive finishes.

Led by junior Harry Belcher, who participated in three events with two top-5 finishes, Goochland in total scored 56 team points, good for 15th place in the boys competitions.

Belcher first competed in the 200 freestyle event, following up his region title-winning result of 1:45.98 with an even better time of 1:43.28. In the preliminaries, he swam a 1:47.09.

Brentsville District senior Benjamin Huffman won the competition with a time of 1:38.56, setting a new Class 3 state record.

Later on in the evening, Belcher followed up his bronze-winning performance with another strong time in the 100-yard freestyle.

Finishing fourth in the competition, Belcher swam a 48.36 time that beat his preliminary time set at 49.27 seconds.

He began in fifth place after his first lap, which he finished in 23.41 seconds, but he kept a steady pace in the final stretch of the race. With a final lap time of 24.95 seconds, the junior was able to move up a spot in the standings for yet another top-5 finish. Cave Spring senior Connor Woods finished in first place in the event, recording a 46.68-second result.

Harry wasn’t the only Belcher to perform at states for the Bulldogs, as freshman Bill Belcher joined in for his first appearance in the state championship.

The younger Belcher competed in the 500-yard freestyle event held in the middle of a packed schedule of non-stop swimming and came away in 10th place in the finals.

Belcher did significantly better in his final run compared to his preliminary race, which he ended with a 5:15.64 time.

His final run was 7.5 seconds better, pulling in at 10th place with a time of 5:08.15.

Belcher had two laps go under 30 seconds in the race, with his first lap landing at 27.60 seconds and his last coming in at 29.53 seconds.

The two relay events Goochland competed in saw both the Belchers compete together alongside sophomore Leyton Sutherland and senior Joe Hardman.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the opening event of the championships, the four Bulldogs worked together to finish the race at 1:47.42, good for 11th place in the event.

Maggie Walker’s relay team would win that event to start off a night that saw them win both the girls and boys competitions with 253 and 255 team points.

Later on in the night, they all competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay. With Bill Belcher starting and Harry Belcher closing, the Bulldogs finished in 14th place with a time of 1:35.64 to cap off a busy night for Goochland swimming that ended the season on a positive note.