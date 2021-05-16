Benedictine baseball honors 16 seniors, head coach Sean Ryan and routs Woodberry Forest 10-3

“It speaks to the dedication that they have for when they get here; they know that they still have work to do, and a lot of them put in so much time and effort outside of our school, and they’re playing for different travel teams…and they’re going to different coaches,” Ryan said. “It’s always rewarding, and just as it was almost 20 years ago when I started here, you always like to see guys try to accomplish whatever goal they have, whether that’s getting a full scholarship to go to Morehouse College like Miles Moten, or whether it’s to have the opportunity to play football and baseball like Jay Woolfolk at Virginia.”

Following the recognition of their seniors, Ryan was honored by the team for his 300th career coaching win, which he earned in early April in a road victory over Archbishop Spalding. He was presented with a special framed picture that captured both his achievement and the three state championships he and his Cadets won in 2010, 2017 and 2019. It was a celebration of not only the victories he earned, but Ryan’s coaching career to date and the teams and players he’s had in that time.