Benedictine baseball honors 16 seniors, head coach Sean Ryan and routs Woodberry Forest 10-3

Cadets have won 16 of last 19, head into state quarterfinals on 16-6 record
GOOCHLAND – From honoring head coach Sean Ryan and the 16 seniors in the program, to holding a signing ceremony for Connor Handy and Victor Johnson, to winning its game that day 10-3 over Woodberry Forest, Benedictine Baseball delivered a celebration-filled Saturday with which to close out the regular season.
The Cadets’ Senior Day celebrated the efforts and contributions of Michael Aleksa, Spencer Baird, Hank Carpin, Jackson Cray, Jeb Cray, Henry Dolan, Handy, Johnson, Josh McCray, Miles Moten, Art Neal, Nick Neighbors, Ben Toland, Jay Woolfolk, Brendan Wright and Hunter Zaun.
“Today was a special day – it’s a special day for all of them and we’re grateful for each of them,” Ryan said of Benedictine Baseball’s seniors. “There’s 16 of them who’ve all made a tremendous impact on our program but also other programs…track, football, basketball…we also have some of the leaders of our school in the military who are right here on our baseball team, and I think you can see that in the way that our kids have played throughout the year. We’ve had great leadership from these guys.”
Several of Benedictine’s student-athletes will compete at the next level. Baird (Lynchburg University), Handy (University of New Orleans), Johnson (Patrick Henry Community College) and Zaun (Mary Baldwin University) will play baseball, Dolan (Davidson College), McCray (Emory & Henry College) and Neighbors (Hampden-Sydney College) will play football and Moten (Morehouse College in Atlanta) will run track. Woolfolk, the Virginia Gatorade State Player of the Year in baseball in 2020 and a key contributor to Benedictine’s 2019 state championships in baseball and football, will play both baseball and football for the University of Virginia.
“It speaks to the dedication that they have for when they get here; they know that they still have work to do, and a lot of them put in so much time and effort outside of our school, and they’re playing for different travel teams…and they’re going to different coaches,” Ryan said. “It’s always rewarding, and just as it was almost 20 years ago when I started here, you always like to see guys try to accomplish whatever goal they have, whether that’s getting a full scholarship to go to Morehouse College like Miles Moten, or whether it’s to have the opportunity to play football and baseball like Jay Woolfolk at Virginia.”
Following the recognition of their seniors, Ryan was honored by the team for his 300th career coaching win, which he earned in early April in a road victory over Archbishop Spalding. He was presented with a special framed picture that captured both his achievement and the three state championships he and his Cadets won in 2010, 2017 and 2019. It was a celebration of not only the victories he earned, but Ryan’s coaching career to date and the teams and players he’s had in that time.
“When you coach for 18 to 20 years like I have, you think back to all those teams that you had, and some of the relationships you still have with some of those players and…you get them for brief moments in their lives, but it’s always rewarding as you look back and see where they go from here, whether you stay in touch with them or not,” Ryan said. “It’s very special when you get to stay in touch with them as they start having careers, growing their families, getting married, having babies. I’ve been smiling a lot this year…it’s just been a rewarding year to think back and focus and remember all those different teams.”
When Ryan received the framed picture, he walked down the line of his players and showed it to them.
“The players make the coaches in a lot of ways; we can guide, we can lead, we can call a pitch…we can do a lot of things, but it’s ultimately up to the players to go out and execute whatever it is we’re trying to do,” Ryan said. “I’ve always viewed my role as being someone who’s here to guide as best as I can, put ourselves in a position to win through preparation, through hard work, through sometimes fun...but the players are the ones who help you attain milestones, and the players are the ones who help you attain a state championship.”
On Senior Day, the Cadets in their 10-3 home win were led at the plate by Corey Adams, who batted 2 for 2 with 3 RBI, 3 runs scored, two walks, a triple and a stolen base, and on the mound by Daniel Lingle, who scattered four hits, three walks and one run in four and two-thirds innings of relief. Lingle added a strikeout and threw a three-up, three-down third inning in seven pitches.
Dolan scored twice, hit an RBI single and stole a base, Johnson had 2 RBI and hit a double, Woolfolk took three walks, scored twice and stole three bases and Carpin had an RBI, stole two bases and scored a run.
Jackson Cray hit a 2-run double to contribute to the Cadets’ fourth-inning 5-run explosion, which mushroomed what was then a narrow 4-3 lead over the Tigers. He also walled off runs at the plate when he threw the ball to Adams at third base to retire a runner and end the top of the fourth right after the Tigers had just tightened the Cadets' lead to 1 run, and he saved a run from coming home on a wild pitch when he hustled back and covered the ball in the first inning.
Sam Saunders sparked the Cadets’ big fourth inning with a lead-off single.
Benedictine made double plays of 6-4-3 in the fifth inning and 3-6-1 in the sixth.
The day before when they played the same team but on the road, Handy pitched four hitless innings and struck out five, Neighbors (2 for 3) and Derrell Fletcher both hit long balls and nine different Cadets scored in the 10-3 victory.
Earlier in the week on Wednesday, the Cadets won 15-0 over Fuqua. Carpin batted 3 for 3 with 5 RBI in the first two innings, Adams delivered two hits and 3 RBI and Woolfolk struck out 10 in four innings.
Going into this week’s VISAA state baseball state tournament, Benedictine (16-6), who will play at home in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday (time and team to be announced), has won 16 of its last 19 games, including eight straight.
But for teams this year, just getting to have this 2021 season after it initially appeared in doubt of even happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a success in itself.
“Any time you can get a game in or a week of games in feels like a bonus after having it stripped from us last year, so we’ve all been hoping we could get to the finish line and have a state tournament,” Ryan said. "We want to perform well, but part of the state tournament is icing on the cake, because we got there. We’re excited that we’re able to have a state tournament as the Virginia Independent Schools.”