Benedictine charges through Collegiate in home win

When the Benedictine Cadets win games this season, never has it looked like the opposition stood a chance.

All five of Benedictine’s wins this season have been by double-figures, with team members often crediting the group’s superior work ethic on the practice field for their success. That effort was on full display in Benedictine’s latest win, a 45-14 win over the Collegiate Cougars (3-4) at home on Friday, Oct. 14.

“I think it’s just the work that we put in at practice,” wide receiver Riley Roarty said.

The win comes on the heels of Benedictine’s 20-14 loss on Oct. 7 to Georgetown Prep, a game that head coach Greg Lilly saw as a tough loss to a good team, but still an indicator that the team had some more work to do.

“We were better today, but we’ve got a lot of room for improvement,” Lilly said.

Roarty, one of the team’s most reliable vertical threats a season after breaking his leg against Trinity Episcopal in the state championship game, was at his very best against the Cougars, hauling in two receptions that both went for touchdowns.

His first was the opening touchdown of the game after Khamari Veney picked off Collegiate quarterback Jack Callaghan, as he fought for a jumpball thrown by quarterback Wes Buleza and took it 32 yards into the end zone for a 10-0 Cadets lead.

Then, Roarty and Buleza’s second connection came on the opening drive of the third quarter, as Roarty caught the pass between defenders in the middle of the field and ran it for a 76-yard score. While Roarty’s development has turned what’s usually a 50/50 ball into something with greater odds in his favor, he credits his relationship with his quarterback for his on-field success.

“It’s Wes. He’s throwing the ball in the right spots, and I’m just going to get them, so he’s making the job easier for me,” Roarty said.

Buleza finished the day with 164 yards passing, and completed a third touchdown pass to Luca Puccinelli for 22 yards later in the third quarter. On the ground, running back Leo Boehling had a team-high 94 yards.

The Cadets defense swarmed a typically strong Cougars aerial attack led by Callaghan and Virginia Tech recruit Krystian Williams at wide receiver. Callaghan did toss two touchdowns, one to Williams in the fourth quarter, but also was picked off twice, while the Cougars also coughed up three fumbles and saw a punt blocked for a touchdown by Cadets freshman JeJuan Hutchins.

Three different Cadets hauled in interceptions, with Veney’s starting the trend before linebacker John Garbett added one to set up Puccinelli’s score and junior Addison Gosline ran his back to the Cougars 13-yard-line with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter.

By late in the second half, the Cadets were able to rest most of their starters and showcase their depth by allowing most of the backups an extended appearance on the field.

“We got a lot of guys in, but that’s kind of the plan at this point,” Lilly said. “We feel confident with all those guys in.”

Benedictine plays next on Oct. 22 in a Saturday evening matchup at home against Mt. Zion Prep Academy that kicks off at 4 p.m.