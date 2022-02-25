Benedictine has four state champs in VISAA State Wrestling Tournament

As the host team of the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament that brought in 25 teams across the state of Virginia, the Benedictine Cadets had much to prove on their home turf.

With the home crowd on their side and a star-studded roster of wrestlers, the Cadets had four state champions and two more top-4 finishers in a high-octane weekend of high-level wrestling.

Benedictine finished second in total during the competition, accumulating 223.5 team points. They were behind St. Christopher’s, who won the tournament with 264.4 points.

Benedictine carried 12 wrestlers into the tournament and finished with a total record of 42-17. The undefeated champs were freshman Lane Foard at 113 pounds, sophomore Brycen Arbogast at 120 pounds and seniors Dyson Dunham and Zane Cox at 132 and 160 pounds.

Foard’s journey to a title in his first state tournament was one he’ll surely never forget, as he ran through his first two matches with first period pins before facing one of the toughest challenges of his wrestling career in the final match.

Facing St. Christopher’s Jack Parker, the two title contenders held each other scoreless through the first two periods before Foard finally broke through with a go-ahead escape and takedown all within a minute. Though Parker recorded a late escape himself, Foard held onto the 3-1 lead and took home well-earned bragging rights.

“Coming into the third period I knew it was going to be the hardest of them all, I was going to have to work harder than ever before to get up and finish the match,” Foard said. “I had to trust and believe that all my training was about to pay off, which it did.”

Foard credits upperclassmen like Arbogast, Dunham and Cox as the motivators that have helped him quickly become one of the best up-and-coming high school wrestlers in the state.

Like the freshman he helped motivate to a title, Arbogast also came away victorious after the weekend, dominating every opponent that stood in his way. Of his four wins, only the championship bout with Fishburne’s Ryan Barone went for three periods and Arbogast dominated that one with a 16-1 technical fall. In that title-winning match, he recorded four near falls and three takedowns.

Leading up to that match, Arbogast had another 17-2 tech fall in the quarterfinals that was sandwiched between two first period pins. His quickest pin came in his opening matchup with Collegiate’s Walker Bain, where he ended the match in just 15 seconds.

As for Dunham in the 132-pound bracket, the senior was just as dominant, winning three of his four matches with a pin and the fourth with a tech fall. Like his teammate Arbogast, all of his pins came within the first period, as Dunham made quick work of his opponents.

It took 54 seconds for him to win his opening matchup, as he recorded a quick takedown and kept his opponent down on the ground for the rest of the match. After beating Covenant School standout John Gayle in the semifinals with a 17-2 tech fall, Dunham matched up with Eli Lianez from Fishburne Military School and completely stole the show.

Lianez had no answers for the Cadet, who jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the blink of an eye with four two-point near falls and a takedown before ending Lianez’ misery with a pin.

Rounding out the champions is Cox, who ran off four straight pins before a 17-2 tech fall won him the 160-pound state title. The senior used his elite endurance and strength to win four of his five matches within the first period, just like his fellow title-winning teammates Arbogast and Dunham.

To Cox, that type of consistent dominance from multiple athletes isn’t a coincidence, but instead an expectation for Benedictine wrestling.

“At Benedictine we train harder than anyone else in the state. I think that is what gives me the edge over all of my opponents,” Cox said.

For the opponents that do make it to the third period, Cox says the team’s training and non-stop motor is usually too much to handle. Head coach David Yost calls it “dragging them into the deep end.”

After running through his first three matchups with relative ease, with the longest match lasting just 1:43 before Cox pinned his opponent down, Cox entered that final match with Paul VI’s Danny Lowell with the same confidence in his ability that he always has.

“A big part of wrestling is mentality. I didn’t think I was going to tech fall him; I knew I was going to,” he said. “I had faith in my moves and that allowed me to open up my offense to win 17-2.”

Beyond those four, Benedictine had more notable finishes from its stacked roster. The 285-pound senior Stanislaw Schoenborn placed second in his bracket, finishing the day with a 2-1 record and two pins in under a minute.

Sophomore Christian Ferrell lost his opening match in a 5-3 decision, but then won his next five games in the consolation bracket before placing fourth. Junior Brady Bollander also placed fourth, going 4-2 and making it all the way to the semifinals before losing to St. Stephens wrestler Aidan Koch.

Finally, freshman Ronin Foldes was the other top-5 finisher with his fifth-place finish, recording a 4-2 record in the 145-pound bracket.