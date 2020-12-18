Benedictine is now a winner in the McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion

After falling into a 7-point hole early in the third, the Cadets were sparked by their rebounding and defensive play, and consecutive buckets from Herman and a layup in the paint from Luca Puccinelli tightened the visitors' lead to 1 point with 3:04 to play in the stanza. Puccinelli's pressure on defense led to a rebound for Benedictine, and Williams put-back his teammate's missed shot down low to put his team back in the lead.

The Cadets seized control of the game when they grabbed their first 10-point lead at 47-37 in the fourth. They pulled down 20 boards in the second half compared to 10 in the first, and they limited Atlantic Shores to 20 points across the final 16 minutes.

Seven different Cadets, including Herman and Kris Tiller, scored 6 or more points, and Puccinelli led the way with 15. Hudson Williams added 9 points on three first-half 3's.

While it was a big win, it might not have been the debut the players initially envisioned. The Pavilion has the seating to create a college basketball-type atmosphere, but with current restrictions limiting crowd sizes to 25 per field for indoor sports, they had to play their first game in a nearly-empty gymnasium.