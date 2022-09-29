Benedictine off to scorching start to season

Benedictine soccer is off to one of the program’s best starts in recent memory with a 6-0-1 start and multiple comeback wins, including a two-goal comeback against Saint John Paul the Great en route to a Menno Classic championship victory.

Head coach Daniel Gill says the team, currently ranked No. 8 in the first VISAA state polls, has a knack for comebacks and toughness through an ever-rotating lineup due to a myriad of injuries that can be attributed to one particular aspect that grows from the way they train.

“I think the thing that has defined our season so far has been resiliency,” Gill said.

The Menno Classic was a great example of the resilience this team demonstrates. Entering the tournament with multiple injuries across the board, Gill says he had to bring up three freshmen from the junior varsity team to help in the tournament-opening game against Saint John Paul the Great, and those three were vital to the comeback win.

Down 2-0 in the first 20 minutes, freshman Harrison Efford scored a goal and fellow freshman Coleben Dumont was fouled in the box to set up a penalty kick goal from team leader Jack Miller that set the tone for the rest of the tournament. The comeback was the second multi-goal comeback of the season, with the team also coming back from a big lead to Virginia Academy by scoring three goals in the last 20 minutes in Benedictine’s third win of the season on Sept. 6.

After handily taking down Eastern Mennonite in the next game with a 3-1 victory, the team battled in a riveting final with Christchurch, a team that outplayed Benedictine in its preseason matchup.

This time though, the Cadets were prepared for a dog fight, battling down to the wire in a matchup that went all the way to a penalty shootout, which the Cadets won 4-3 to snatch the silverware and add it to their trophy case.

“I think it really showed how far we had come,” Gill said of their Christchurch performance.

The team has yet to have a consistent starting lineup due to the injuries they’ve faced, but the team still finds ways to win with the players that go out on the field, making them a threat against just about anybody in the state.

“People keep stepping up and finding a way to win,” Gill said. “I don’t think it can be random because it’s happened so many times.”

A lot of the credit can perhaps be attributed to how this team practices. Gill utilizes a competitive practice structure that makes every drill a win-or-lose affair.

Much like a pickup basketball game, the winners stay on for the drill while the losers stay off, but the losing side or player will always get the chance to hop back onto the field to win the next drill.

That win-or-go-home mentality had created a team that never gives up until the whistle sounds, making the Cadets a threat to comeback regardless of the score on the board.