Biden’s act of courage did not go unnoticed

Joe Biden is my hero.

Contrary to what may first enter your mind, this is not a political statement. I’m not sure who won the debate last week, or who will become president in less than a week — but, I know personal courage when I see it.

As a child, Joe Biden was what has been described as a serious stutterer, and suffered as his schoolmates teased and bullied. He lived the fear of that day in English class when oral book reports were due and the sleepless nights that preceded, or the disappointing look from a teacher who equated a stutter with stupidity.

He felt the sting of the chuckles when simple introductions in class became a source of endless anxiety, or attempting to answer an easy question using only the limited volume of words that came out easily.

And, somehow through all the indignities that accompany individuals who have a speech impediment like stuttering, he chose to not only endure, but over-achieve. That might seem like ambition to some, but, to me, it’s a badge of courage displayed by the few who decide to live and achieve despite the uncomfortable situations or disabilities. To the contrary, Biden placed himself in the fray, and fought through speeches and public appearances that might have intimidated many with the good fortune of perfect speech.