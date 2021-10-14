Blocking, team depth keys Goochland volleyball's 3-1 win over Monticello on Senior Night

Blocking was key to Goochland’s win over the Mustangs. Wonderling, Layla Ford, Nicole Brown, Laura Lee Baldwin and Nina Smith all mixed into coverage at the net, as well as into successful attacks up the middle.

“We’ve been working on blocking a lot,” Jacobsen said. “We’ve got the back-row defense down pat, so it’s just working on helping out in the front row as well, but the girls are doing a really good job of it and adjusting as needed, and we’re working on reading the hitter and preparing ourselves ahead of time.”

Brown finished the night with 6 kills, 3 aces, four digs and a block. Ford was all over the place on the block. She also excelled at attacking and kept the Mustangs off-balance with her serve. Ford was on coverage at the net for set point in the second stanza as Goochland tied the match 1-1, and she gave her team a 23-22 lead in the third set on a service ace. The Bulldogs put away the set from there.

Goochland started turning the corner in the first set, rallying out of a 20-13 hole to cut Monticello’s lead to 23-22. Lyndsey Stemland put away the set point for the Mustangs on a spike, but Goochland found a way over the next two sets to take a 2-1 lead.